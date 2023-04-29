Huma Qureshi's latest look in silver ensemble sets new trends for the upcoming wedding season

Huma Qureshi is a true fashion icon, constantly impressing her followers with her impeccable sense of style. Her Instagram profile is filled with snapshots from her fashion journey, featuring everything from casual wear to formal outfits to ethnic wear and elegant sarees. Huma's choice of attire for photoshoots is a true reflection of her remarkable fashion sense, setting the bar higher with each ensemble. Recently, the actress wowed her fans with a gorgeous white co-ord set, leaving fashion enthusiasts eager to take notes. Scroll down to grab some fashion inspiration and tips from Huma Qureshi's stunning wardrobe choices. (Also read: Huma Qureshi’s dress and blazer look is all about glam and sass )

Huma Qureshi stuns in silver ensemble

Huma Qureshi's latest look featuring a stunning silver ensemble is a visual treat for fashion enthusiasts. (Instagram/@iamhumaq )

Huma Qureshi delighted her followers with a series of photos on Friday, accompanied by the caption "Pure Pyaar" on Instagram. The actress looked stunning in an exquisite outfit from the collection of Kamaali Couture. Her attire serves as a perfect muse for the upcoming wedding season and can be flaunted at a cocktail or sangeet ceremony. Fashion enthusiasts can take inspiration from Huma's impeccable style and incorporate similar elements in their wardrobes.

Design-wise, Huma's outfit is a visual treat, featuring a stunning silver embellished blouse with a sweetheart neckline and tassels at the hem. The blouse is paired with a dazzling silver sequin draped skirt that adds a touch of elegance to her ensemble. To complete her look, she donned a matching cape that elevated the overall aesthetic and added an extra oomph factor. The outfit is a perfect example of how to play with different design elements to create a cohesive and stylish look.

Assisted by make-up artist, Ajay Vishwasrao, Huma opted for minimal makeup and decked up in nude eyeshadow, black winged eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of berry lipstick. For her hairstyle, she went for an open, messy, beachy wave look, parted in the middle. To accessorize, Huma chose a pair of silver statement jhumkas and a potli bag to complete her glam look. This look is perfect for anyone who wants to keep their makeup and accessories minimal yet stylish.

