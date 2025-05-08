Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hurry! Min 50% off on stylish office wear for men and women at Amazon Summer Sale 2025; ENDS TONIGHT

BySamarpita Yashaswini
May 08, 2025 01:49 PM IST

Amazon Summer Sale '25 offers 50%+ off on men’s & women’s office wear—shirts, suits, dresses & more. Extra bank discounts make the deals even sweeter!

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Peter England Mens Slim Fit Full Sleeve Striped Formal Shirt | Cotton Rich | Wonder Fabric | Pin Point Oxford Navy View Details checkDetails

₹664

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Van Heusen Cotton Mens Solid Slim Fit Formal Shirt (Vhsfrslbn06814_Medium Blue 42) View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Symbol Premium Womens Desk-to-Dinner Cowl Neck Top (Regular Fit | Stylish) (SBP-SS25-WTOP-107_Black XL) View Details checkDetails

₹749

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Symbol Premium Womens Polyester Desk-to-Dinner Crop Top (Regular Fit|Stylish) (Sbp-Ss24-Wtop-207_Magenta Pink 2XL) View Details checkDetails

₹849

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Symbol Premium Womens Desk-to-Dinner Cotton Stretch Formal Shirt (Button Down | Regular Fit | Stylish | Office-wear) (SPB-SS25-WTOP-201_Pink S) View Details checkDetails

₹949

amazonLogo
GET THIS

VERO MODA Fit and Flare Dress (10273788_Peach_XS) View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Symbol Premium Womens Desk-to-Dinner Cotton Stretch Formal Shirt (Button Down | Regular Fit | Stylish | Office-wear) (SPB-SS25-WTOP-201_White L) View Details checkDetails

₹949

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Van Heusen Womens Solid Regular Fit Shirt (VWSFFRGFW63089_Olive View Details checkDetails

₹775

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Symbol Premium Womens Polyester Desk-to-Dinner Soft Formal Shirt (Button Down | Regular Fit) (SBP-SS24-WSH-501_Peach XXL) View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Van Heusen Womens Cotton Regular Fit Shirt (Vws4Crgfp15120_Light Yellow) View Details checkDetails

₹767

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Symbol Premium Polyester Womens Regular Fit Blouse (Sbp-Ss24-Wtop-201_Ticking Stripes Large), White View Details checkDetails

₹1,049

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Van Heusen Womens Solid Regular Fit Shirt (VWSFCRGFF40949_Peach View Details checkDetails

₹829

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Symbol Premium Womens Mid Rise Relaxed Business Casual Pants (SBP-SS24-WTR-710_Blue_28) View Details checkDetails

₹1,349

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Allen Solly Womens Regular Joggers (AHKBCRGPY69573_Teal_30) View Details checkDetails

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Symbol Premium Womens Desk-to-Dinner Slim Fit 4-Way Stretch Formal Trousers (Flexi-Waist | Easy Care) (SBP-SS24-WTR-509_Rose_30) | Rise Style: Mid Rise View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Van Heusen Women Womens Regular Pants (VWTFFRGPR41563_Yellow Ochre_30) View Details checkDetails

₹787

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Allen Solly Womens Regular Casual Pants (AHTFCRGF234062_Pink_30) View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

VERO MODA Women Solid Blue Polyester Straight Fit High-Rise Pants View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Salt Attire Women’s Single Breasted Blazer Coat – Solid Polyester, Cream, Casual Office Winter Jacket View Details checkDetails

₹2,018

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KOTTY Womens Single Breasted Relaxed Fit Shawl Collar 3/4 Sleeve Blazer Navy Blue View Details checkDetails

₹339

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KOTTY Womens Solid Relaxed Fit 3/4 Sleeve Co-ord Blazer and Trouser Set. Coal Black View Details checkDetails

₹559

amazonLogo
GET THIS

High Star Women Solid Longline-Length Oversized Notch-Lapel Collar Full Sleeve Blazer Wine View Details checkDetails

₹2,320

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Van Heusen Womens Single Breasted-1 Button Blazer (VWBZCRGP479766_Grey View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nifty Womens Navy Blue Formal Blazer (Navy Blue, S) View Details checkDetails

₹666

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Symbol Premium Womens Polyester Blend Sheath Midi Dress (SBP-SS24-WDR-608_Soda Blue_S) View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Symbol Premium Womens Polyester Blend Bodycon Knee-Length Dress (SBP-SS24-WDR-606_Red_3XL) View Details checkDetails

₹1,049

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Symbol Premium Womens Polyester Blend Swing A-Line Knee-Length Dress (SBP-SS24-WDR-609_Teal_Large) View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Van Heusen Womens Polyester Sheath Above The Knee Dress (VWDRFRGPL21172_Grey_S) View Details checkDetails

₹1,777

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Van Heusen Womens Polyester Blend Modern Below The Knee Dress (VWDRFRGFF59535_Navy View Details checkDetails

₹1,363

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Van Heusen Womens Polyester Blend Modern Knee-Length Dress (VWDRFRGFT16804_Red Small), Casual Dress View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Van Heusen Cotton V Dot Mens Solid Slim Fit Shirt (VDSFESLFB80727_Navy 40) View Details checkDetails

₹1,150

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Raymond Mens Slim Fit Pure Cotton Full Sleeve Semi Cutaway Collar Structure Pattern Light Blue Formal Shirt (Size: 44)-RMSX12768-B2 View Details checkDetails

₹1,079

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Arrow Mens Checkered Slim Fit Shirt (ARAEOSH1808_Grey View Details checkDetails

₹1,159

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Van Heusen Mens Cotton Slim Fit Shirt (VHSFBSLBQ11445_Grey, 42 View Details checkDetails

₹1,149

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Raymond Mens Slim Fit Pure Cotton Full Sleeve Semi Cutaway Collar Structure Pattern Light Red Formal Shirt (Size: 40)-RMSX12821-R2 View Details checkDetails

₹1,034

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Park Avenue Men Regular Fit Structure Pattern Pure Cotton Ainsley Collar Full Sleeve Formal Shirt (Size: 46)-PMSK18137-N2 Light Green View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Arrow Mens Tapered Trouser (ARAEOTR1525_Brown View Details checkDetails

₹1,159

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Raymond Mens Slim Mid Rise Pants (RMTS04950-G8_Dark Grey, 38 View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Raymond Mens Slim Fit Poly Viscose Blend Flat Front Structure Pattern Black Formal Trouser (Size: 30)-RMTS04733-K7 View Details checkDetails

₹1,249

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Park Avenue Mens Slim Mid Rise Pants (PMTB07078-B9_Fancy Blue, 34 View Details checkDetails

₹1,159

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Van Heusen Mens Mid Rise Slim Pants (VHTFFSLBS04294_Black, 32 View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Park Avenue Dark Khaki Trouser (Size: 32)-PMTA07069-H6 View Details checkDetails

₹1,319

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Van Heusen Mens Cotton Blazer (VSBZWSLF912968_Blue_40), Single Breasted View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Arrow Mens Zero Calorie Slim Fit Dobby Single Breasted Blazer (ARAFBZ5098_Green View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Arrow Mens Regular Windowpane Check Single Breasted Blazer (ARAFBZ5055_Light Blue View Details checkDetails

₹3,149

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Arrow Mens Tailored Fit Formal Blazer (ARACBZ5081_Dark Brown_36) View Details checkDetails

₹4,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Van Heusen Mens Western Blazer (VDBZESKFT55685_Brown View Details checkDetails

₹3,458.9

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Allen Solly Mens Blazer (ASBZMUJF010479_Blue_36 View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Tommy Hilfiger Mens Leather Belt (Pack on 1) (TH/GAK01L/BLK/BRN_Black_Large) View Details checkDetails

₹1,150

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Van Heusen Leather_Mens__Belt_(Vhblgrgff200014_Black With Brown_Xl) View Details checkDetails

₹959

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kovove Purple Polka Dot Neck Tie For Men View Details checkDetails

₹355

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Louis Philippe Men Black & Brown Solid Reversible Formal Italian Leather with Dual Tone Buckle Belt View Details checkDetails

₹959

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kovove Orange Floral Neck Tie For Men View Details checkDetails

₹355

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PELUCHE Kovove Elegant White Paisley Neck Tie For Men View Details checkDetails

₹399

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Amazon’s Summer Sale ’25 makes this season even hotter with jaw-dropping discounts on formal and office wear for men and women. Say goodbye to outdated outfits and hello to sleek shirts, tailored trousers, elegant dresses, structured blazers, and accessories that pull the whole look together.

Min 50% off on stylish office wear for men and women at Amazon Summer Sale 2025
Min 50% off on stylish office wear for men and women at Amazon Summer Sale 2025

With at least 50% off, there’s no better time to strike the perfect balance between professional polish and personal style. Get ready to turn heads at work—for all the right reasons.

 

Bank offers and discounts:

During the Amazon Summer Sale ’25, shoppers can enjoy a minimum of 50% off on office wear across both men’s and women’s collections. In addition to these massive discounts, Amazon is offering extra savings through exclusive bank offers. Get up to 10% instant discount on purchases made with select credit and debit cards from ICICI, HDFC, and SBI. EMI options, cashbacks, and exchange offers also sweeten the deal.

 

Our top picks for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

 

Minimum 50% off on women's office wear at Amazon Summer Sale' 2025:

 

Shirts:

Crisp collars, elegant buttons, and breathable fabrics—what’s not to love? Amazon’s selection of women’s office shirts this summer blends modern cuts with timeless appeal. Sleeveless, full-sleeve, ruffle-detailed or minimalist—these shirts work just as well under a blazer as they do as standalone staples. Look effortlessly sharp at 9 a.m. and still feel fresh by 5 p.m.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

 

Trousers:

Let’s talk trousers: high-rise, slim fit, paper-bag waist, wide-leg—you name it, it’s on sale. Amazon’s lineup of women’s office trousers is all about movement and confidence. Perfectly structured and ready to pair with formal tops or tucked-in tees, these trousers are made for comfort and grace. Available in classic blacks, navy blues, greys, and soft hues, they’re as suitable for power lunches as they are for team huddles.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

 

Blazers:

Every working woman needs that one blazer that makes her feel like she can conquer the world. Or maybe two. Or three. With Amazon’s sale, you can afford to indulge. From tailored fits to relaxed oversized silhouettes, blazers and coats in soft pastels, deep neutrals, and plaid patterns are here to help you layer in style. Throw one over your shoulders for an instant chic effect, or button up for a commanding presence in the boardroom.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

 

Formal dresses:

Make meetings your runway with Amazon’s range of formal dresses. Think sheath silhouettes, belted midis, wrap dresses, and even tailored A-lines. Whether you’re heading to a business lunch or a Friday client wrap-up, these dresses help you strike the perfect balance between professionalism and personal style. Comfortable fabrics and sleek designs ensure you stay polished from AM to PM.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

 

Minimum 50% off on men's office wear at Amazon Summer Sale' 2025:

 

Shirts:

Say goodbye to stuffy, outdated work shirts. Amazon’s Summer Sale brings you a selection of fresh, breathable shirts in solids, microprints, and stripes. With a range of fits from slim to relaxed, these shirts are designed to move with you, not against you. Perfect for layering under a blazer or keeping things cool on a hot commute, they’re a wardrobe essential every professional needs on rotation.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

 

Trousers:

From pleated formal pants to stretchable flat-front styles, the options are as versatile as they are stylish. Choose from charcoal greys, ink blues, and warm tans to match your shirts and jackets. With designs that merge mobility and modern tailoring, these trousers keep you looking sharp all day long.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

 

Suits and blazers:

A well-fitted suit is a man’s armour—and Amazon has polished it up with unbeatable prices. The sale includes everything from single-breasted suits to structured blazers in classic cuts and contemporary colours. If you need something for that big pitch or you just want to level up your day-to-day, these pieces offer exceptional quality and style without the premium price tag.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

 

Accessories:

It’s the little things that count. Add that finishing flair with sleek leather belts, patterned ties, lapel pins, cufflinks, and stylish watches—all available at summer-sale prices. Accessories can make or break an outfit, and now you can afford to make the right kind of statement with deals that are as sharp as your style.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

If you’ve been putting off a wardrobe overhaul, there’s no better time than now. The Amazon Summer Sale ’25 delivers high-quality office wear with unbeatable discounts and convenience. From sleek formalwear to stylish accessories, the collection caters to professionals who value both form and function. With generous offers and a wide range of styles, it’s the perfect opportunity to upgrade your work look without stressing your wallet.

 

Similar stories for you:

Amazon Sale ends soon! Grab top discounts of up to 70% off on wardrobes

Exclusive deals up to 80% off: Office chairs now cheaper at Amazon Sale 2025

Grab a minimum of 40% off on best premium sunglasses at Amazon Sale 2025

Min 50% off on office wear for men and women on Amazon Summer Sale ‘25: FAQs

  • What is the minimum discount offered on office wear during Amazon Summer Sale ’25?

    A minimum of 50% off is available on a wide range of office wear for men and women.

  • Can I return or exchange sale items?

    Yes, most items are eligible for return or exchange, but check individual product policies for specifics.

  • Is this sale applicable to all brands of office wear?

    Most top office wear brands are included in the sale. Look for the “Summer Sale” badge for eligibility.

  • Are there additional bank discounts available during the sale?

    Yes, select credit/debit cards from ICICI, HDFC, and SBI offer up to 10% instant discount.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Hurry! Min 50% off on stylish office wear for men and women at Amazon Summer Sale 2025; ENDS TONIGHT
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 08, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On