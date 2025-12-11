Husband charged with murder of wife and ex Miss Switzerland finalist whose remains he allegedly 'pureed' in blender

A Swiss man has been formally charged with the murder of his 38-year-old wife and former Miss Switzerland finalist, in a case that has shocked the internet due to the horrific nature of the alleged crime. Swiss authorities reportedly said the husband strangled the victim before dismembering her body and attempting to dispose of the remains, including by allegedly using a blender. Also read | Miss Switzerland finalist strangled by husband, body ‘pureed’ in blender: Report Kristina Joksimovic, a former Miss Switzerland finalist, was murdered in 2024.(Instagram/@catwalkcoach)

The Basel-Landschaft public prosecutor's office announced the charges of 'murder and disturbing the peace of the dead' on December 10 in Basel-Landschaft Criminal Court. The charges relate to the killing of the woman, identified in local reports as Kristina Joksimovic, in February 2024 at the couple's shared home in Binningen, near Basel.

Allegations of dismemberment and 'pureeing'

Kristina's ravaged body was discovered in the home on February 13, 2024. The couple's two young children reportedly also resided at the address. Court documents obtained in September 2024 by Daily Mail revealed gruesome details of the alleged crime.

Prosecutors allege the husband decapitated Kristina and dismembered her body using tools including a jigsaw, a knife, and garden shears. Some of his wife's body parts were said to have then been forced into a powerful industrial blender, in which he allegedly 'pureed' them, as well as dissolving some in a chemical solution, according to the Daily Mail report.

An autopsy report also noted that the husband had allegedly 'carefully removed' Kristina's womb, which was reportedly the only organ cut out of her torso. Investigators reportedly also found that the accused had played YouTube videos on his phone while cutting up the mother-of-two's body.

Cause of death: strangulation

While the husband has admitted to killing his wife, he reportedly claimed it was in self-defense. However, the official autopsy determined Kristina's cause of death was strangulation, with a ‘reddish throttle mark’ found on her neck, Daily Mail reported.

Furthermore, the victim's body reportedly showed signs of blunt force trauma suffered prior to her death, including cuts on her cheek, under her eyebrow, and nose, bruises on her right lower leg, foot, shoulder blades, and the back of her head, and wounds indicating some of her hair was ripped out.

A trial date for the accused has not yet been set.