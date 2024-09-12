Miss Switzerland finalist strangled by husband, body ‘pureed’ in blender: report

Kristina Joksimovic, a former Miss Switzerland finalist, was brutally murdered by her husband in Binningen, near Basel, Switzerland. The 38-year-old was allegedly strangled and dismembered by her spouse, who then attempted to cover up the crime by ‘pureeing’ her body parts in a blender and dissolving them in acid. Kristina Joksimovic was murdered by her husband in Switzerland.(Instagram/@catwalkcoach)

Discovery of the crime

The gruesome crime came to light in February when Joksimovic's dismembered body was discovered. Authorities launched an investigation, quickly concluding that she had been strangled before being mutilated. Her husband, referred to in the media as "Thomas", has since admitted to the murder.

Swiss media outlet FM1 Today reported that Thomas dismembered his wife's body using a jigsaw, knife, and garden shears. Afterward, he used a hand blender to "puree" the remains and dissolve parts in a chemical solution. Authorities were left horrified by the callousness of the crime.

Husband's self-defence claim

Thomas claimed he acted in self-defence, alleging that Kristina had attacked him with a knife. However, medical reports contradict his statement. An autopsy revealed the brutal manner in which her body was dismembered, raising doubts about his self-defence plea. The Federal Court in Lausanne denied his appeal for release from custody, citing "concrete indications of mental illness" and his "cold-blooded" behaviour after the murder.

According to investigators, Thomas displayed "sadistic-sociopathic traits" and lacked empathy throughout the ordeal.

Troubled marriage behind closed doors

Kristina and Thomas had been married since 2017 and appeared to live an affluent life in a spacious home. The couple shared photos of their travels, with Kristina posting pictures of their recent getaway just four weeks before the tragic event. However, according to a friend of the couple, their marriage had been in crisis for months.

Reports suggest that police had been called to their home in the past due to domestic violence, indicating that the couple's relationship may have been far from ideal behind the scenes.

Arrest and investigation

Kristina’s body was found by a third party, and Thomas was arrested the next day. He remains in custody as the investigation continues, with officials piecing together the events that led to this horrific crime. The case has shocked Switzerland, leaving many questioning what went wrong in this once seemingly happy marriage.