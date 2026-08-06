I bought my entire skincare range under 1500, and you can too

Building a skincare routine doesn't have to burn a hole in your pocket. For the longest time, I believed that good skincare always came with a hefty price tag. Every time I scrolled through social media, I saw expensive serums, luxury moisturisers, and premium sunscreens. But one day, I challenged myself to build an entire skincare routine for under ₹1,500. To my surprise, I found products that worked well, felt comfortable on my skin, and covered every essential skincare step.

I kept my skincare routine under ₹1500 (Pexels)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

If you're on a budget like I was, here's the skincare routine I put together without spending more than ₹1,500.

A gentle face wash

The first product I picked was a gentle cleanser because every skincare routine starts with clean skin. Instead of choosing a fancy face wash, I went for a mild cleanser that removes dirt, oil, sunscreen, and light makeup without making my skin feel dry.

A good cleanser with ingredients like rice water or neem keeps the skin hydrated while cleansing. I realised that spending more on a face wash isn't always necessary because it stays on the skin only for a short time.

Budget: I preferred face washes under ₹300.

A face serum

Next, I wanted a serum that would add hydration and give my skin a healthy glow. I found an affordable vitamin C serum that fit perfectly within my budget.

Vitamin C helps brighten dull skin, supports an even-looking complexion, and gives the face a fresh appearance over time. Some affordable options also include hyaluronic acid, which helps retain moisture and makes the skin feel plump.

I apply just a few drops every morning after cleansing, and it has become one of my favourite steps.

Budget: I preferred face serums under ₹300.

A lightweight moisturiser

A moisturiser is something I never skip, regardless of the season. I chose a lightweight cream enriched with ceramides and glycerin because these ingredients help strengthen the skin barrier and lock in moisture.

The cream absorbs quickly, doesn't feel greasy, and works well under sunscreen. Even during humid weather, it keeps my skin feeling comfortable throughout the day.

I realised that an expensive moisturiser isn't always better. What matters is choosing ingredients that suit your skin type.

Budget: I preferred moisturisers under ₹350.

Sunscreen that doesn't feel heavy

If there's one product I was willing to spend a little more on, it was sunscreen. I picked sunscreens that offered broad-spectrum protection without leaving a noticeable white cast.

A good sunscreen protects the skin from harmful UV rays, tanning, pigmentation, and premature signs of ageing. I wear it every single day, even when I'm indoors for most of the day.

There are several affordable sunscreens available today with lightweight gel or fluid textures that are comfortable enough for everyday use.

Budget: I preferred sunscreens under ₹400.

Lip care

Healthy skin isn't just about the face, so I also included a nourishing lip balm in my budget.

I chose one enriched with shea butter and serum-infused lip balm. It keeps my lips soft, prevents dryness, and works well under lipstick. Since lip balms are affordable, adding one to my routine didn't stretch my budget.

Budget: I preferred lip balms under ₹150.

How I stayed within budget

Instead of buying products because they were trending, I focused on essentials. I compared ingredient lists, checked customer reviews, and waited for online discounts before placing my order.

I also avoided buying multiple products that served the same purpose. One good cleanser, one serum, one moisturiser, one sunscreen, and one lip balm were enough to build a complete routine.

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