For me, the right court shoe needs to feel light on my feet, flexible enough for quick movement and comfortable enough that I can focus on the game instead of my footwear.

I love badminton and pickleball: 5 court shoes I’d consider for lightweight, comfortable movement

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

I love badminton, pickleball and pretty much any indoor sport that gets me moving. But over time, I have realised that I am quite particular about the shoes I wear on court.

I do not like footwear that feels heavy or stiff. When I am moving around, I want my shoes to feel light enough that I am not constantly aware of them. I also need flexibility because indoor sports rarely involve simply running in one direction. There are quick changes in direction, side-to-side movement, sudden stops and moments when you need to react quickly.

Comfort matters just as much to me. I want to finish a game thinking about whether I won, lost or missed an easy shot, not about how uncomfortable my shoes were.

So whenever I look at court shoes, I use four simple filters.

Is it lightweight enough for me?

Does it offer the flexibility I prefer?

Is it comfortable enough for extended movement?

Is it actually designed for the kind of court sport I want to play?

That last question is important. A lightweight running shoe may work brilliantly for running but that does not automatically make it the best choice for badminton, pickleball or another indoor sport involving frequent lateral movement.

Using those filters, these are five shoes I would consider. I have not personally worn every model here, so where I have not tested a shoe myself, I am judging it by its intended use and listed features rather than pretending to give you a firsthand review.

1. ASICS GEL TASK 4: My first pick when I want a shoe made for the court

If I were choosing from this list based purely on the question of whether the shoe matches how I like to move during indoor sports, this would be one of my first places to look.

The biggest reason is simple. It is an indoor sports shoe.

For me, that matters more than simply seeing words like lightweight or cushioned on a product listing. When I am playing badminton or pickleball, I want footwear designed with court movement in mind rather than trying to make a general-purpose shoe work for everything.

How it fits my four filters

Lightweight feel: A practical option to consider if you prefer avoiding bulky-looking footwear for indoor sports.

Flexibility: The shoe is positioned for active indoor movement, making it more relevant to my preference for footwear that does not feel unnecessarily restrictive.

Comfort: Its sport-specific cushioning and construction are designed around court activity.

Court suitability: This is its biggest advantage for me. It is made for indoor sports rather than simply being marketed as a general exercise shoe.

Who I think it makes sense for

Someone who plays badminton, pickleball or other indoor court sports regularly and would rather invest in a shoe designed specifically for that environment.

What I would check before buying

Fit. Even the best court shoe will not work well if your foot feels squeezed or slides around inside it. I would check the size guidance and leave enough room for comfortable movement.

My take

This is the pair I would investigate first when my priority is finding a proper court shoe rather than an all-purpose trainer.

2. Reebok Super Connect: For when I want one lightweight pair for several activities

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Sometimes I do not want a different pair of shoes for every activity.

That is where a more versatile option like the Reebok Super Connect becomes interesting to me. It is positioned for running, jogging, walking and gym use, with a lightweight construction and rubber outsole.

Its biggest appeal is therefore different from the ASICS pair.

I would not choose it because it is the most court-specific shoe on this list. I would choose it if I wanted one lightweight pair that could potentially work across different parts of an active routine.

How it fits my four filters

Lightweight feel: This is one of its main attractions for me because I strongly prefer shoes that do not feel heavy.

Flexibility: Its general sports positioning makes it relevant to active everyday movement, though I would check how it feels during side-to-side movement before using it regularly for court sports.

Comfort: Designed with everyday fitness activity in mind.

Court suitability: This is where I would be more cautious. It is more of a versatile sports shoe than a dedicated indoor court model.

Who I think it makes sense for

Someone who does not play badminton or pickleball exclusively and wants one lightweight shoe for a mix of gym sessions, walking, jogging and casual sports.

The trade-off

Versatility is its advantage, but a dedicated court shoe may be a better fit if indoor sports are your main activity.

My take

I would choose this when I want one pair to do several jobs instead of building a separate collection for each sport.

3. Hundred Raze: For the days I want to switch between badminton and other indoor sports

This pair caught my attention because it is not positioned around just one activity.

The Hundred Raze is designed for badminton and is also intended for squash, table tennis and other indoor sports. Since I enjoy trying different indoor games, that kind of versatility makes sense to me.

I also like that the focus remains on indoor court requirements rather than treating the shoe as a general trainer.

How it fits my four filters

Lightweight feel: The lightweight construction is directly relevant to what I personally look for.

Flexibility: Its design is intended for active indoor movement rather than simply straight-line running.

Comfort: Cushioning is part of the shoe's feature set, which is important when I am spending long periods moving around the court.

Court suitability: Strong. It has a non-marking sole and is specifically positioned for badminton, squash, table tennis and indoor sports.

Who I think it makes sense for

Someone like me who enjoys badminton but also wants the freedom to use the same pair for other indoor games.

What makes me look twice at it

The non-marking sole and multi-sport indoor positioning. Those details tell me more about whether a shoe matches my actual use than a generic claim that it is comfortable.

My take

If I wanted one court-focused shoe for several indoor sports, this is one I would seriously consider.

4. PUMA Smash Sprint: For when badminton is the main event

If badminton were the sport I played most consistently, I would want my shoes to reflect that.

The PUMA Smash Sprint is specifically positioned as an indoor badminton shoe, which immediately makes it more relevant to the way I would use it than a generic running shoe.

For me, a badminton shoe needs to work with the constant movement that makes the game fun in the first place. You are not simply covering distance. You are moving forward, backwards and sideways, reacting quickly and repeatedly changing direction.

That is why I prefer looking at badminton-specific footwear when the game itself is my priority.

How it fits my four filters

Lightweight feel: A relevant consideration for anyone like me who dislikes shoes that feel cumbersome during movement.

Flexibility: Its badminton-focused purpose makes it more relevant to quick court movement than an everyday trainer.

Comfort: Designed around active indoor play.

Court suitability: This is the biggest reason I would consider it. It is intended specifically for badminton and indoor use.

Who I think it makes sense for

Regular badminton players who want their footwear to be chosen for the sport rather than simply for general exercise.

What I would check before buying

I would pay close attention to the fit around the forefoot and heel. For quick movement, I want my foot to feel secure without the shoe becoming uncomfortable.

My take

This is the pair I would look at when badminton is the clear priority and I do not need my shoes to do every other job as well.

5. PUMA Adcourt: For when I want court functionality without a purely sporty look

I also do not think every sports shoe needs to spend its entire life inside a kit bag.

That is what makes a court-inspired pair interesting to me. If I can find a shoe that suits my indoor activity but still works with casual clothes afterwards, that is a bonus.

The PUMA Adcourt is another badminton-focused option I would consider, particularly if I wanted something that could feel less limited to a single setting.

How it fits my four filters

Lightweight feel: I would still prioritise this because heavy footwear is one of my biggest turn-offs when I am playing.

Flexibility: Important for the quick movement I personally enjoy in indoor sports.

Comfort: I would judge this primarily by fit and how secure it feels for my own foot shape.

Court suitability: Its badminton positioning makes it relevant for the type of activities I am shopping for.

Who I think it makes sense for

Someone who wants a badminton-focused shoe but also cares about how the pair fits into their broader casual wardrobe.

The trade-off

I would compare its court-specific features carefully with the other dedicated badminton options if my main priority were intensive or frequent play.

My take

I would put this on my shortlist if I wanted my sports shoes to feel useful beyond the court too.

My biggest mistake to avoid when buying court shoes

The biggest mistake, in my opinion, is assuming that every lightweight sports shoe will automatically work for every sport.

I understand the temptation. If a shoe is comfortable for walking or running, it seems logical that it should work for badminton or pickleball too.

But I would first think about how I actually move.

For straight-line running, my needs are different from the constant side-to-side movement and quick changes in direction I make on an indoor court.

That is why I would start with the activity rather than the colour, brand or even price.

If I mainly play badminton, I would look at badminton-specific shoes first.

If I play several indoor sports, I would prioritise a versatile court shoe.

If I need one pair for the gym, walking and occasional games, a general lightweight sports shoe could make more sense.

My checklist before buying court shoes

Before I buy a pair, these are the questions I would ask.

Does the shoe match the sport I actually play most?

Will it feel light enough for the way I prefer to move?

Does the sole suit indoor courts and the amount of side-to-side movement involved?

Does the fit feel secure without restricting my feet?

Can I imagine comfortably wearing it through an entire game?

For me, the final question is probably the most important one.

I love badminton, pickleball and indoor sports because I enjoy moving. I do not want my shoes to become the thing slowing me down.

So my ideal pair will always be lightweight, comfortable and flexible enough that I can focus on reaching the next shot instead of thinking about what is happening on my feet.

Which court shoe would I choose?

If I wanted a dedicated indoor court shoe, I would start by looking at the ASICS GEL TASK 4.

If I wanted one lightweight shoe for several kinds of exercise, I would consider the Reebok Super Connect.

If I wanted a versatile option for badminton, squash, table tennis and other indoor sports, the Hundred Raze would be particularly relevant.

If badminton were my main sport, I would shortlist the PUMA Smash Sprint.

And if I wanted a badminton-focused option that could also fit more naturally into my everyday shoe collection, I would look at the PUMA Adcourt.

The best choice depends on what you actually play. But my personal filter remains the same: if a shoe feels heavy, restrictive or uncomfortable, I probably will not enjoy wearing it no matter how good it looks.

Because when I am on a court, I want to think about the game, not my shoes.

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Indoor sports shoes: FAQs What should women look for when choosing court shoes? Look for shoes that are lightweight, comfortable and flexible, with good grip and a sole suited to indoor court surfaces. A secure fit is also important for quick movements.

Does the sole matter when choosing indoor sports shoes? Yes. Look for good grip and a sole designed for indoor court surfaces. It is also worth checking whether the sole is non-marking, particularly if you are playing on a professional or club court.

Why are lightweight shoes useful for badminton and pickleball? Both sports involve constant movement, quick stops and changes in direction. Lightweight shoes can feel less cumbersome and make it easier to move around the court comfortably.

Can running shoes be used for badminton? Not always. Running shoes are primarily designed for forward movement, while badminton involves frequent side-to-side movement and sudden changes in direction. Regular players may benefit from shoes specifically designed for court or badminton use.

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