I love pink sports shoes and these are 5 pairs I’d wear for athleisure and style By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Need extra funds for your next purchase? Loan up to ₹5 Lakhs Starting at 11% p.a.* Check Eligibility Who says sports shoes have to be black to be taken seriously? I love pink, and my favourite pair is comfortable enough for dance workshops but stylish enough to become part of my everyday outfits. I love pink. At the risk of sounding predictable and slightly vain, I have never understood why sports shoes are expected to be black, white or grey to be taken seriously. Who says a sports shoe cannot be functional and fun at the same time? I adore my pink Nike sports shoes, and they have become one of those pairs I reach for without thinking twice. They were almost love at first sight because of the colour, but what made me keep wearing them was everything beyond how they look. They are super comfortable, lightweight and flexible, and I don't feel like my feet are being boxed in when I wear them. They are also my go-to pair for dance workshops, which is probably the biggest compliment I can give a sports shoe. When I know I will be moving around for hours, I don't want footwear that feels heavy or restrictive. I want to be able to focus on dancing rather than thinking about my shoes. And then there is the obvious advantage: they are eye-catching. That is what made me realise that I don't really see colourful sports shoes as just workout footwear. I want my shoes to be practical, but I also want them to have some personality. Pink happens to be my favourite way of doing that. So if you are someone who wants to bring a little more colour into an athleisure wardrobe, here are five pink sports and casual shoes I would consider. I have highlighted what makes each one stand out beyond the colour and how I would style it outside a workout setting. 1. Nike W Flex Trainer 8: the pair that made me a pink sports-shoe convert



This is the pair I would put first because it is the one I genuinely own, wear and love. The pink caught my attention almost immediately, but the reason I kept reaching for it was the combination of comfort and flexibility. It feels lightweight on my feet and doesn't feel unnecessarily bulky or restrictive. Most importantly, I wear it to dance workshops. That has made a difference in how I judge sports shoes. I want to be able to move freely without feeling like my shoes are weighing me down, and this pair has become my go-to when I know I will be on my feet and moving for hours. I also love that it doesn't look like an overly serious piece of sports equipment. The Elemental Pink and Metallic Silver combination gives it enough personality to work as part of an outfit, too. I would wear it with black leggings and an oversized T-shirt for a straightforward athleisure look, but I wouldn't stop there. Blue jeans with a white shirt, relaxed trousers with a fitted top or a simple monochrome outfit can all work because the pink gives the shoes enough personality to become part of the styling. What makes it stand out beyond the colour: For me, it is the combination of a lightweight feel, flexibility, comfort and an eye-catching training-shoe design. I would wear it with: Black leggings, blue jeans, relaxed trousers, oversized shirts and simple monochrome outfits. Best for: Someone who wants a lightweight, flexible training shoe that can move between workouts, dance sessions and everyday outfits. My verdict: This is the pair that convinced me I don't have to choose between a shoe I genuinely enjoy looking at and one I actually enjoy wearing. 2. CULT Active: for everyday athleisure

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If your sports shoes spend as much time running errands as they do being used for exercise, this is the kind of pair I would consider. The breathable and stretchable upper, cushioning and lightweight everyday positioning make it an easy fit for an athleisure wardrobe. Rather than reserving it for a workout, I would style it with the kind of relaxed clothes I already associate with casual dressing. Think joggers and a fitted T-shirt, straight-leg jeans with a sweatshirt or relaxed trousers with an oversized shirt. The pink gives these simple combinations a little more personality. What makes it stand out beyond the colour: Its focus on lightweight everyday wear, cushioning and a sporty design. I would wear it with: Joggers, jeans, sweatshirts, relaxed trousers and casual separates. Best for: Everyday athleisure when you want your sports shoes to work beyond exercise. The trade-off: If you are looking specifically for a dedicated running shoe for more serious training, I would look more closely at the shoe's running-specific features rather than choosing it based on appearance alone. 3. Campus Sprinkle: for a budget-friendly pop of colour

I would pick the Campus Sprinkle when the main thing I want from my shoes is an easy injection of colour without spending too much. Its mesh upper, cushioned footbed and textured outsole give it a recognisably sporty appearance, so the pink doesn't feel like the only interesting thing about the shoe. This is the pair I would use almost like an accessory. Wear it with an all-black outfit and let the shoes provide the colour. Or keep things casual with blue jeans and a white T-shirt. If you want to be more coordinated, you can repeat a little pink elsewhere through a bag or another small accessory. What makes it stand out beyond the colour: The mesh construction, cushioning and sporty outsole give it more visual interest than a basic fashion sneaker. I would wear it with: Black separates, blue denim, white tops and relaxed everyday outfits. Best for: Someone who wants an affordable way to introduce brighter footwear into a neutral wardrobe. The trade-off: If you are buying primarily for running rather than everyday wear, compare the shoe's running specifications and fit with your requirements before choosing it. 4. Sparx sports running shoes: for practical everyday movement

If practicality and affordability are at the top of your list, I would consider a pair like this. The focus here is on everyday movement, with features including a lightweight build, cushioning, breathability, flexible construction and grip. That makes the shoe easy to imagine as part of a casual wardrobe rather than something that only comes out for exercise. I would keep the styling uncomplicated. Straight jeans and a T-shirt, leggings and a sweatshirt or relaxed cargo trousers would all let the pink stand out without making the outfit feel overly sporty. What makes it stand out beyond the colour: Its emphasis on lightweight everyday movement, cushioning, flexibility and grip. I would wear it with: Jeans, leggings, cargo trousers, shorts and relaxed everyday separates. Best for: Someone looking for an affordable sports shoe for everyday walking and casual movement. The trade-off: Everyday walking performance and running performance are not automatically the same thing, so I would choose according to how you actually plan to use the shoe. 5. adidas VL Court Bold: when the sneaker matters as much as the outfit

The adidas VL Court Bold is the outlier in this list because I would approach it more as a fashion sneaker than a conventional running shoe. The Bliss Pink, Dark Blue and Gold Metallic combination makes it particularly easy to style as part of an outfit. Instead of looking like you have simply carried your workout shoes into the rest of your day, the sneaker itself becomes part of the look. I would wear it with straight-leg jeans and a fitted top, relaxed trousers and an oversized blazer or even a casual skirt. The more fashion-led silhouette makes it easier to experiment with outfits that aren't traditionally sporty. What makes it stand out beyond the colour: The court-inspired silhouette and the combination of pink with dark blue and metallic detailing. I would wear it with: Jeans, skirts, casual dresses, trousers and oversized blazers. Best for: Someone who wants the casual attitude of sneakers but is primarily shopping for a fashion-forward everyday pair. The trade-off: This is the pair I would choose for styling rather than running. If running is your priority, a dedicated running shoe makes more sense. How I would style pink sports shoes without making the outfit look like gymwear The easiest trick is to let the shoes provide the colour while keeping the rest of the outfit relatively simple. With black Black leggings, trousers or jeans create an easy contrast with pink shoes. The outfit stays neutral while the footwear becomes the focal point. With denim Blue jeans and pink shoes are an uncomplicated everyday combination. Add a white, grey or neutral top and let the shoes provide the pop of colour. With white A white shirt, T-shirt or sweatshirt makes pink footwear look fresh and intentional. It is also one of the easiest combinations if you are new to wearing colourful shoes. With another pink detail You don't need to match your shoes exactly. A pink bag, hair accessory or small detail in your outfit can echo the colour without making everything look coordinated. With dresses and skirts This is one of my favourite ways to make sports shoes feel more fashion-led. A casual dress or skirt with pink sneakers can make the outfit look relaxed rather than overly dressed up. Which pink sports shoe should you choose? For training and movement: Nike W Flex Trainer 8

For everyday athleisure: CULT Active

For an affordable pop of colour: Campus Sprinkle

For everyday walking and casual movement: Sparx

For fashion-first sneaker styling: adidas VL Court Bold My rule for colourful sports shoes I don't think colourful sports shoes need to be treated as a novelty. If you love the colour, wear it. My pink Nike shoes have made that particularly easy for me because they aren't just pretty to look at. They are comfortable, lightweight and flexible enough to be my go-to pair for dance workshops, while still being eye-catching enough that I genuinely enjoy styling them with everyday clothes. That is ultimately what I want from a sports shoe. It should work for how I move, but I don't see why it can't also work for how I dress. So no, I don't think sports shoes have to be black to be taken seriously. Sometimes the pink pair is the one you actually want to put on. Similar stories for you: 5 Jeans styles to know this season and the wardrobe problems each one solves 7 Handbags every woman should have in her wardrobe Hosting Ganpati at home? 8 Comfortable 4.7-rated kurta sets under ₹1,500

Pink sports shoes: FAQs Can pink sports shoes be worn with everyday outfits? Yes. Pink sports shoes can work with jeans, black leggings, relaxed trousers, skirts and casual dresses. Keep the rest of the outfit relatively simple and let the shoes add a pop of colour. Which colours go well with pink sports shoes? Pink sports shoes work particularly well with black, white, grey and blue denim. You can also echo the pink through a small accessory without matching the entire outfit. Are pink sports shoes suitable for workouts and dance? It depends on the shoe and its intended use. Training shoes can be suitable for activities that involve movement, while dedicated running shoes are better suited to running. Check the shoe's specifications and choose according to your activity. How can I style pink sports shoes for an athleisure look? Pair them with leggings, joggers, oversized T-shirts, sweatshirts or relaxed trousers. Neutral shades such as black, white and grey make the pink shoes stand out.