5 Lightweight running shoes to consider for a beginner, from someone who just started running

5 Lightweight running shoes to consider for beginners from a new runner By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Need extra funds for your next purchase? Loan up to ₹5 Lakhs Starting at 11% p.a.* Check Eligibility I have only recently started running, but I've already figured out the one thing I don't want from a pair of running shoes: I don't want them to feel heavy. I also don't like shoes that make my feet feel boxed in. I want enough space for my toes to move comfortably, enough flexibility to let my feet move naturally and cushioning that makes running feel easier without making the shoe itself feel bulky. That has become my personal filter while looking for running shoes. The ASICS GEL-CUMULUS 28 is the pair I have actually road-tested and loved. I found it easy to walk in, comfortable to move around in and surprisingly eye-catching. So while putting together this list, I looked at the other options through the same lens: how lightweight they are, how much freedom of movement they offer, what kind of cushioning they have and whether they make sense for someone who is only just getting into running. If you're new to running and don't want your shoes to feel like an extra weight on your feet, these are five pairs I'd consider. 5 lightweight running shoes for beginners: 1. ASICS GEL-CUMULUS 28: The one I actually road-tested

The ASICS GEL-CUMULUS 28 is my favourite from this list, and unlike the other four, this is one I have actually worn on the road. What struck me first was how easy it was to walk in. Since I've only recently started running, my workouts aren't necessarily just running from the moment I leave home. There is walking involved too, and I don't want to switch shoes or feel uncomfortable between the two. I also liked that it didn't feel heavy on my feet. That's a big deal for me because bulky sports shoes can make me feel like I'm carrying extra weight with every step. And then there is the appearance. The pair I wore is genuinely eye-catching, which I appreciate because I don't necessarily want my running shoes to look like something I would only wear for a workout. What does it physically offer? ASICS describes the GEL-CUMULUS 28 as a lightweight running shoe designed for a smooth underfoot experience. It uses FF BLAST MAX cushioning and a FLUIDRIDE outsole designed to help with smooth transitions between strides. The women's version is listed with a standard width and lace-up construction. Type: Neutral running shoe Use: Running Cushioning: FF BLAST MAX Outsole: FLUIDRIDE Width: Standard Closure: Lace-up Current listed price: ₹12,999 on ASICS India What does that mean in real life? For me, it feels like a shoe that manages to give you cushioning without making the footwear itself the star of the show. I can walk comfortably in it, move around without feeling restricted and actually enjoy wearing it outside the running session too. The obvious limitation is the price. At nearly ₹13,000, I wouldn't tell someone who has just decided to try running once a week that they need this shoe. But if you know you want to make running part of your routine, this is the one I'd personally choose. Best for: Beginners who want a dedicated running shoe and are willing to invest. What I love: Lightweight feel, comfortable walking experience, freedom of movement and the eye-catching design. Trade-off: The price. My verdict: My clear winner and the only shoe here I've personally road-tested. 2. Skechers GO WALK FLEX: For beginners who prioritise flexibility

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The Skechers GO WALK FLEX isn't a dedicated running shoe. It's a walking design, and I think that's important to say upfront. But if you're a beginner whose routine currently looks more like walking, brisk walking and occasional short jogs, this could be more relevant than a highly technical running shoe. Skechers describes the GO WALK FLEX as a walking design with lightweight ULTRA GO cushioning, an Air-Cooled Goga Mat insole and a super-flexible traction outsole. It also uses Soft Stride cushioning foam for additional comfort. What does it physically offer? Type: Walking shoe Upper: Comfortable mesh or textile construction depending on variant Cushioning: Lightweight ULTRA GO Insole: Air-Cooled Goga Mat Additional cushioning: Soft Stride foam Outsole: Super-flexible traction outsole Closure: Varies by variant, including lace-up and laceless designs Current listed price: Around ₹2,999– ₹3,599 on Skechers India depending on variant What does that mean in real life? If you hate shoes that feel rigid, this is the option that immediately catches my attention. The flexible outsole and lightweight cushioning fit the kind of movement I personally prefer. It also makes sense beyond running because you could use it for walks, errands, travel or everyday athleisure. But I wouldn't buy this specifically for serious running. It is fundamentally a walking shoe, so if running becomes your main activity and your distances start increasing, I'd move towards a dedicated running shoe. Best for: Walking, beginner jogs and everyday movement. What stands out: Flexibility and lightweight cushioning. Trade-off: It's more walking-focused than running-focused. My verdict: A strong option if your running journey is currently mostly walking with some jogging mixed in. 3. Reebok Wonder Run: A lightweight all-rounder

The Reebok Wonder Run is the kind of shoe I'd consider if you don't want your first pair of sports shoes to have one very specific job. Reebok's women's Wonder Run listings describe the shoe as a running model for hard or road surfaces, with a lightweight construction, breathable mesh or synthetic-and-textile upper and an EVA sole. Some variants also list 3D EVA and Zigtech technology. What does it physically offer? Type: Running shoe Upper: Mesh or synthetic and textile depending on variant Sole: EVA Outsole: 3D EVA on some variants Technology: Zigtech on some variants Closure: Lace-up Surface: Road/hard surfaces Current listed prices: Around ₹919– ₹1,819 for different women's variants checked What does that mean in real life? This is a practical choice if you're still figuring out what your exercise routine looks like. Maybe you want to run twice a week, walk on other days and occasionally use the same pair for a gym session. In that situation, buying an extremely specialised running shoe may be unnecessary. The lightweight construction also fits the central requirement I'm using for this list: I don't want a shoe that feels cumbersome while I'm moving. The trade-off is that this is more of a versatile running shoe than a premium performance model. If you already know you're going to run regularly and want to invest in a more dedicated shoe, I'd look at the ASICS or PUMA instead. Best for: Beginners who want one pair for several activities. What stands out: Lightweight construction and versatility. Trade-off: Less specialised than a premium running shoe. My verdict: A sensible option if you're still experimenting with your workout routine. 4. PUMA Scend Pro Speedfit: For a more running-focused option

The PUMA Scend Pro Speedfit is the option I'd consider when running itself starts becoming the main event. PUMA describes the Scend Pro SpeedFit as a running shoe designed to keep the wearer light on their feet, with PROFOAM cushioning, a textile upper, PROTREAD rubber outsole and a performance running fit. The listed version has a regular width, rounded toe and lace closure. What does it physically offer? Type: Running shoe Upper: Textile Midsole: PROFOAM cushioning Outsole: PROTREAD rubber Width: Regular Toe: Rounded Closure: Lace-up Fit: Performance running fit Use: Road running Current marketplace price: Around ₹2,449 for one listing checked; other sellers may list it higher What does that mean in real life? This is much closer to what I'd call a proper running shoe than a general walking sneaker. The lightweight PROFOAM construction particularly appeals to me because it matches the feeling I'm looking for: enough cushioning to make movement comfortable without making the shoe feel unnecessarily heavy. PUMA itself describes the model as keeping the wearer light on their feet. The performance fit is something I'd pay attention to, though. If you are particularly sensitive to shoes that feel restrictive around your toes, check the fit carefully before buying. Don't assume your usual size will automatically be perfect. Look at the brand's size chart and make use of the return or exchange policy if available. Best for: Beginners who primarily want to run outdoors. What stands out: Lightweight cushioning and running-specific construction. Trade-off: The performance-oriented fit may feel less relaxed than an everyday walking shoe. My verdict: A good middle ground if you want a dedicated running shoe without immediately moving into the premium price bracket. 5. Boldfit Women's Walking Shoes: The budget-friendly way to start

If you're not ready to spend several thousand rupees on your first pair of sports shoes, Boldfit is the budget option I'd look at. The exact Boldfit models vary, but the women's walking and running range includes breathable mesh uppers, cushioned insoles and lightweight soles designed for daily movement and walking. What does it physically offer? Type: Walking/running options depending on the model Upper: Breathable mesh or knit construction depending on variant Insole: Cushioned Sole: Lightweight EVA or similar construction depending on model Use: Walking, daily activity and light workouts Price: Many women's options sit around ₹800– ₹1,400 depending on the variant and seller What does that mean in real life? This is where I'd start if you're testing the waters. If your current routine is mostly walking with a few short jogs thrown in, I don't think you need to immediately spend ₹10,000-plus on running shoes. A lightweight, breathable and comfortable pair can get you moving while you work out whether running is something you genuinely enjoy. But I'd be clear about the limitation: if you start running regularly or increasing your distance, I'd upgrade to a dedicated running shoe rather than treating a budget walking shoe as a long-term solution. Best for: Beginners on a budget who are starting with walking and short jogs. What stands out: Affordability and lightweight everyday construction. Trade-off: Less running-specific than the ASICS or PUMA. My verdict: A sensible entry point if you're not ready to invest heavily yet.

If you want... I'd consider... My personal favourite ASICS GEL-CUMULUS 28 A lightweight dedicated running shoe ASICS GEL-CUMULUS 28 Flexibility for walking and light jogging Skechers GO WALK FLEX A versatile sports shoe Reebok Wonder Run A running-focused option at a lower price PUMA Scend Pro Speedfit The most budget-friendly starting point Boldfit

How I chose these lightweight shoes for beginners: I didn't want to simply pick five popular shoes and call them beginner-friendly. My starting point was much more personal: what would I actually want to wear as someone who has just started running? For me, that means: Lightweight feel If a shoe feels heavy before I've even started running, I know I'm probably not going to enjoy wearing it. That doesn't mean the lightest shoe is automatically the best shoe. It just means weight matters to me. Enough room to move I don't like feeling as though my toes are squeezed together. A good fit should feel secure without making your foot feel trapped. And going up a size isn't necessarily the same as choosing a wider shoe, so pay attention to the actual shape of the shoe. Comfortable cushioning I want cushioning, but I don't want to feel like I'm walking around on a giant platform. The right amount of cushioning is personal, so I'd prioritise how the shoe feels under your feet rather than choosing purely based on the thickest sole. The right amount of running specificity This is why I haven't treated all five pairs as identical. The ASICS GEL-CUMULUS 28 and PUMA Scend Pro Speedfit are the more running-focused choices. The Skechers GO WALK FLEX is primarily a walking shoe, while the Reebok and Boldfit options make more sense for people who want versatility or are still easing themselves into exercise. Do beginners actually need running shoes? Not always. If you're currently doing 30-minute walks with a few short jogging intervals, a comfortable walking or versatile sports shoe can be perfectly reasonable. You don't have to buy a ₹13,000 running shoe just because you've decided to start running. But if running becomes your main form of exercise, particularly if you're gradually increasing how often or how far you run, I'd start looking at a dedicated running shoe. That's why the distinction between these five matters. Want a proper running shoe? Look at the ASICS or PUMA. Mostly walking with some jogging? Skechers makes more sense. Want something versatile? Consider the Reebok. Want to spend as little as possible while you figure things out? Look at Boldfit. Similar stories for you: 5 Budget-friendly running shoes under ₹2,000 ideal for beginners; My fav brands 7 Handbags every woman should have in her wardrobe 5 Capsule fashion investments for September 2026 that skip the microtrend noise

Running shoes for beginners: FAQs Are lightweight running shoes better for beginners? Not automatically. A lightweight shoe can feel more comfortable if you dislike bulky footwear, but fit, cushioning, stability and the surface you run on matter too. For me, lightweight construction is important because I don't enjoy feeling weighed down while moving. Should beginner runners buy expensive shoes? No. If you're unsure whether you'll stick with running, starting with a more affordable pair can make sense. If you know you're going to run regularly, investing in a dedicated running shoe may be more worthwhile. Can I use walking shoes for beginner running? You can use a walking shoe for walking and short, occasional jogging. But if running becomes your primary activity or your distances start increasing, I'd move towards a dedicated running shoe. How much room should I have in a running shoe? Your toes should have enough room to move comfortably without being squeezed against the sides or front. At the same time, your heel should feel secure and your foot shouldn't slide around inside the shoe.