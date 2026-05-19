I tried and tested this travel hack in Singapore’s May heat: It will change the way you stay cool in summer

There are two kinds of holidays. The first kind involves pleasant weather, long walks, and leisurely sightseeing. The second kind involves stepping out of your hotel and feeling like someone has wrapped you in a warm, damp towel. Singapore in May firmly belongs to the second category. The heat was intense. The humidity was relentless. Within minutes of leaving our air-conditioned hotel room, all of us were flushed, sticky, and wondering how locals managed to look so composed. That was when one small gadget completely changed the experience. I had packed the Nuuk handheld fan, thinking it might be useful. I did not expect it to become one of the most-used items on our trip.

My Nuuk handheld fan kept our family cool during our vacation, fitting neatly into my sling bag. (Hindustan Times)

If you are travelling to a hot destination, this is one of those surprisingly useful things that earns a permanent place in your packing list.

1.

NUUK BFF Personal Hand Fan, 13000 RPM with IceTouch™ | 3600 ...

Is the Nuuk handheld fan worth it?

Absolutely yes. After using it through the heat of Singapore and then continuing to use it almost every day back home in India, I can say this is one of the most practical travel accessories I have used in recent years. It is compact, powerful, easy to charge, and genuinely makes hot weather far more bearable.

The Nuuk Fan is priced at an MRP of ₹2700, which is about 3 times more expensive than generic brands available in the market. But, the battery life that the fan offers, and the convenience to charge it, paired with the high-quality build and style, make it worth the splurge.

Why I started carrying a handheld fan

Of late, I seem to be travelling mainly to warm destinations. As much as I enjoy beach holidays, city walks, and outdoor markets, extreme heat can make even the most exciting plans feel exhausting. And this is not just a travel issue.

Back home, rising temperatures have made everyday routines feel far more uncomfortable. A quick walk to the vegetable market can leave you overheated. In Bangalore, I often take an auto to avoid traffic, but the afternoon heat can be draining. In Mumbai, you may want to enjoy a lovely seaside café, but after a few minutes outdoors, the humidity starts to get to you. This is exactly where a handheld fan turned out to be surprisingly useful.

What changed my mind about portable fans

{{^usCountry}} I used to think handheld fans looked a little unnecessary. Then I travelled through Singapore and noticed something interesting. Everyone seemed to carry one. Children had them. Adults had them. Office goers used them while waiting for the MRT. Parents used them while pushing strollers. I noticed the same thing in Hong Kong and Malaysia a few years ago. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} I used to think handheld fans looked a little unnecessary. Then I travelled through Singapore and noticed something interesting. Everyone seemed to carry one. Children had them. Adults had them. Office goers used them while waiting for the MRT. Parents used them while pushing strollers. I noticed the same thing in Hong Kong and Malaysia a few years ago. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} After a while, carrying one stopped feeling awkward and started feeling like a very sensible thing to do. What makes the Nuuk handheld fan better than cheap alternatives? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After a while, carrying one stopped feeling awkward and started feeling like a very sensible thing to do. What makes the Nuuk handheld fan better than cheap alternatives? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} I have seen plenty of inexpensive portable fans that feel flimsy and underpowered. This one feels much better made. It has a clean, modern design and feels substantial without being bulky. It is compact enough to slip easily into my crossbody sling bag, so I never have to think twice about carrying it. The USB-C charging was especially useful during travel. I charged it once with my power bank, and it was ready to go again. Small details like this make a big difference when you are moving around all day. The Singapore heat test {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} I have seen plenty of inexpensive portable fans that feel flimsy and underpowered. This one feels much better made. It has a clean, modern design and feels substantial without being bulky. It is compact enough to slip easily into my crossbody sling bag, so I never have to think twice about carrying it. The USB-C charging was especially useful during travel. I charged it once with my power bank, and it was ready to go again. Small details like this make a big difference when you are moving around all day. The Singapore heat test {{/usCountry}}

The real test came during long walks between attractions. Walking from the MRT to places like Merlion Park in the afternoon heat can be surprisingly uncomfortable. The humidity hits you immediately, and within minutes, everyone starts looking flushed. This fan made those walks much easier. The moment the cool air hit my face, I felt instant relief.

The ice touch function was particularly refreshing after spending time under the sun. It helped cool me down much faster than I expected. I found myself reaching for it repeatedly throughout the day.

Never without the portable Nuuk fan during the vacation (Hindustan Times)

Nuuk handheld fan at a glance

Feature My Real World Experience Battery Life Lasted comfortably through full days of sightseeing Portability Fits easily into a small crossbody bag Cooling Power Adjustable dial offers strong airflow when needed Ice Touch Function Very effective after long walks in direct sun Charging USB-C charging works perfectly with a power bank Noise Level Noticeable in quiet spaces but not bothersome outdoors Family Friendly My children used it constantly and loved it

Battery life and charging

Battery performance was excellent for my needs. I used it throughout long sightseeing days and did not feel anxious about it running out unexpectedly.

The USB-C charging is especially convenient because you can use the same cable and power bank you already carry for your phone. For travel, that simplicity is a major plus.

Compare this performance to a generic handheld fan, and you will see that generic ones usually do not last very long and might not even survive a single summer. This fan is built to last you a few years.

Noise level

Yes, the fan does make some noise. In a quiet café, you will hear it. Out on busy roads, beaches, markets, bus stops, or while walking around the city, the sound is barely noticeable. And once you feel the cooling airflow, the slight hum becomes much easier to ignore.

My children loved it too

One of the biggest surprises was how much my kids used it. Anyone travelling with children knows that excessive heat can quickly lead to flushed faces, irritability, and complaints. This fan helped cool them down in seconds. Watching them go from hot and cranky to relaxed and cheerful was reason enough for me to keep it within easy reach.

One small improvement I would love

My only real complaint is the handle. I wish it were a bit slimmer and easier to grip for long periods. This is a minor issue, but a sleeker handle would make an already excellent product even better.

Why I still use it every day in India

Most travel gadgets end up tucked away in a drawer once the holiday is over. This one did the opposite. Since returning from Singapore, I have been using the Nuuk handheld fan almost every day. I switch it on after my morning walks, while shopping for vegetables, during hot auto rides, and on afternoons when the heat feels especially draining. It has gone from being a smart travel purchase to something I genuinely rely on through the summer.

If you are planning a summer holiday or simply want some relief during hot days in India, this is one purchase you are very likely to use far more than you expect.

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Disclaimer: The products featured in this review were provided to HT Shop Now by the brand for testing and evaluation. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha Ravi Khandelwal ...Read More Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read Less

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