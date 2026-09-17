I tried W for Woman, Aurelia and Fabindia: This is the brand that stood out for me

I have a weakness for ethnicwear that looks effortless.

I tried W for Woman, Aurelia and Fabindia: This is the brand that stood out

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

I can spend far too long looking at prints, colours and silhouettes, but after trying different brands, I have realised that a pretty kurta is only half the story. Once I actually wear it, I start noticing things that a product photograph cannot tell me as easily: how the fabric falls, whether the fit feels right, how the design looks in real life and whether I would genuinely want to wear it again.

I have personally tried and reviewed W for Woman, Aurelia and Fabindia, and each brand stood out to me for a different reason.

W for Woman impressed me with its fabrics, fall and stylish prints. Fabindia had the kind of quality and understated designs I associate with classic Indian dressing, although its pieces can feel slightly more expensive. But Aurelia was the one I kept coming back to.

And that made me realise what I actually look for in ethnicwear: I want the outfit to look good, but I also want the design and fit to make wearing it feel easy.

W for Woman made me appreciate the difference good fabric can make

W for Woman was the brand that stood out to me for its combination of fabric, fall and prints.

The prints are one of the first things I notice. There is enough variety to make the clothes feel stylish without making every piece look like it is trying too hard to follow a trend. The fabric and fall also matter because they can completely change how an ethnic outfit looks once it is actually on you.

That is something I have become more conscious of after reviewing clothing.

A kurta can look beautiful hanging on a website, but the real test for me is what happens when I wear it. Does the fabric sit well? Does the silhouette fall the way I expected? Does the print still work when I see the whole outfit together?

With W for Woman, those details were a big part of what I liked.

What I learned: when buying ethnicwear, I pay much more attention to fabric and fall than I used to. A good print can catch my eye, but the way the outfit sits is what makes me want to wear it.

Aurelia became my favourite because the designs and fit worked together

Aurelia is my favourite of the three.

And for me, it came down to the combination of design and fit.

I liked the designs because they felt easy to wear while still having enough detail to make the outfit interesting. But the fit is what really made the difference. I could appreciate the clothes as fashion pieces without feeling like the design was getting in the way of actually wearing them.

That balance is surprisingly difficult to find.

Sometimes I love the design of an outfit but the fit does not work for me. Other times, something fits beautifully but feels too plain or forgettable. With Aurelia, I found myself liking both sides of the equation.

It also made me realise that when I say I want a stylish ethnic outfit, I do not necessarily mean something elaborate.

Sometimes I just want a silhouette that fits well and a design that makes me feel put together without requiring too much thought.

What I learned: the outfit I am most likely to reach for is the one where good design and a flattering, comfortable fit arrive together.

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Fabindia reminded me why classic design has staying power

Fabindia gave me a different kind of appreciation for ethnicwear.

The quality stood out to me, but so did the designs. They have a more understated, classic quality that makes them feel less tied to a particular trend.

That is useful if I am thinking beyond the immediate excitement of buying something new.

I may be drawn to a very trendy print when I first see it, but a classic design has a different advantage: I can imagine wearing it again months or even years later without feeling like it belongs to one particular fashion moment.

The trade-off, for me, is the price. Fabindia can feel slightly more expensive than the other two brands, so I would be more selective about what I buy rather than simply adding several pieces to my wardrobe.

But if I am looking for something with a more timeless feel and I am willing to spend a little more, that becomes easier to justify.

What I learned: sometimes paying more makes sense when the appeal of a piece is its quality and longevity rather than a passing trend.

So, which brand stood out for me?

After actually trying and reviewing all three, Aurelia is the one I would return to first.

Not because Libas or Fabindia did not work for me. They simply appeal to different parts of what I want from ethnicwear.

I would look at Libas when I want interesting prints, good fabric and an outfit with a more contemporary feel.

I would turn to Fabindia when I want something classic, well made and a little more timeless, provided I am comfortable with the higher price.

But Aurelia hit the combination that matters most to me: design I genuinely like and a fit that makes me want to wear it.

And that is probably the biggest thing trying and reviewing ethnicwear has taught me.

I no longer think the best outfit is necessarily the one that makes me stop scrolling.

It is the one that still feels like a good choice after I have put it on.

For me, that is what turned Aurelia from a brand I tried into one I would actually go back to.

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My favourite Indian wear brand: FAQs Which is better for stylish ethnicwear, Libas, Aurelia or Fabindia? It depends on what you prioritise. Libas stood out to me for its fabrics, fall and stylish prints, Aurelia for its designs and fit, and Fabindia for its quality and classic designs.

Why is fit important when buying ethnicwear? Fit can change how the entire outfit looks and feels. A beautiful print or design may not work as well if the silhouette does not sit comfortably or flatter the way you want it to.

Is Fabindia more expensive than Libas and Aurelia? Fabindia can feel slightly more expensive based on the pieces I reviewed. For me, the higher price is easier to justify when I particularly like the quality and timeless design.

What should I look for when buying a kurta or ethnic outfit? Look beyond the print or colour. Pay attention to the fabric, how it falls, the fit, the silhouette and whether you can realistically style and wear the outfit more than once.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. They were provided to HT Shop Now by the brand for testing and evaluation. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items. Please patch test the products before use.)