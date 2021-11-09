Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
In a 1 lakh floral lehenga, Rasika Dugal speaks of 'working with details'

To drive our Monday blues away, Rasika chose a set of pictures of herself adorning a yellow floral lehenga and we are smitten.
In a 106K floral lehenga, Rasika Dugal speaks of ‘working with details’(Instagram/@rasikadugal)
Updated on Nov 09, 2021 12:31 PM IST
By Tapatrisha Das, Delhi

Rasika Dugal has been setting goals of ethnic fashion for us. The actor, with each picture on her Instagram profile, has been giving us major standards to conquer about festive and ethnic fashion. Diwali may be over for us, but Rasika’s festive wardrobe is still setting the colour mood on Instagram.

Rasika, when not playing characters for the big screen, is often spotted posing pretty for fashion photoshoots. The pictures, sometimes, make their way on her Instagram profile and they are a treat for sore eyes. To drive our Monday blues away, Rasika chose a set of pictures of herself adorning a yellow floral lehenga and we are smitten.

In the picture, Rasika can be seen decked up in an embroidered gold sleeveless blouse and a flowy floral yellow skirt. She teamed her look with a cutwork bordered embellished yellow dupatta. The ensemble has been designed by fashion designer Mrunalini Rao, who is known for her work with women ethnic collections. Take a look at her pictures here:

The pictures are from one of Rasika’s magazine photoshoots. Rasika is known to be a perfectionist, when it comes to her profession. Rasika also shared a segment of her interview with the respective magazine, in her caption, which perfectly captured her passion of working with details – “Retrospectively, yes, I giggle at my own enthusiasm. But the truth is, I enjoy working with details, I think the tiniest ones go a long way in creating something special, even though it might seem almost indulgent at the time." The lehenga adorned by Rasika is priced at 106,500 in the designer house’s official website.

The lehenga adorned by Rasika is priced at ₹106,500 in the designer house’s official website. (https://www.azafashions.com/)

Rasika accessorised her lehenga look with a statement choker from the house of Anmol Jewellers. Styled by fashion stylist Eshaa Amiin, Rasika wore her shoulder-length tresses open in soft curls. Assisted by makeup artist Florian Hurel, Rasika opted for a minimal makeup look. In nude eyeshadow, drawn eyebrows and a shade of nude lipstick, Rasika posed like a queen.

