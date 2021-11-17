In a 4 lakh ivory horse lehenga, Gauahar Khan is a sight to behold

Gauahar Khan loves to deck up in white – the plethora of her pictures on her Instagram profile donning attires in white are proof of the same. On Tuesday, Gauahar chose to go with white, yet again, and we are not complaining at all. The actor knows how to carry white in any attire she decks up in – be it a traditional lehenga or a casual chic white shirt.

For Tuesday, Gauahar decided to drive our midweek blues away with a stunning set of pictures of herself from one of the wedding ceremonies that she attended. For the middle of the week, Gauahar chose to deck up as a diva in an ivory white embellished lehenga. The full-sleeved embellished white blouse came with intricately detailed work in foil, glass beads, thread work, stone, sequence and moti. The blouse is teamed with a long flowy ivory white skirt with the same details. Gauahar paired it with a swiss net ivory white dupatta.

“Something so serene about white,” wrote Gauahar Khan and we agree. Posing against the backdrop of a water fountain, Gauahar looked fashion-ready in the indoor setup. Take a look at her pictures here:

The lehenga is attributed to the designer house Soshai by Sofi. The designer house is famously known for their designer collections of womenswear. The lehenga, worn by Gauahar, is priced at a whopping ₹416,633 in the designer house’s official website.

Gauahar accessorised her look for the day in statement silver earrings from the house of Ananta Fine Jewellery. Styled by hair stylist Savita Nalwade, Gauahar chose to wear her tresses open in wavy curls with a side part. Assisted by fashion stylists Devki and Krutika Sharma, Gauahar Khan opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire. In grey eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, black eyeliner, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of dark maroon lipstick, Gauahar looked stunning.

