Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / In a sultry black dress, Amyra Dastur wants ‘to be a perfect mix of…’
fashion

In a sultry black dress, Amyra Dastur wants ‘to be a perfect mix of…’

On Tuesday, the actor shared a snippet from one of her recent fashion photoshoots and it is making us drool like anything. For this photoshoot, Amyra chose to ditch ethnic and casual, and instead opted for a satin black dress with a sultry touch.
In a sultry black dress, Amyra Dastur wants ‘to be a perfect mix of…’(Instagram/@amyradastur93)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 04:16 PM IST
By Tapatrisha Das, Delhi

Amyra Dastur is an absolute fashionista. The actor manages to make her fans drool with every attire she adorns. Be it an ethnic outfit with a personalised touch of sass or a casual attire, or a sultry outfit to raise the hotness quotient – Amyra can do it all and more.

On Tuesday, Amyra treated her Instagram family to yet another picture of herself in which she painted Instagram black with a touch of sultry. Amyra’s pictures are a treat for sore eyes. When not playing characters for the screen, Amyra is usually spotted posing pretty for her fashion photoshoots.

On Tuesday, the actor shared a snippet from one of her recent fashion photoshoots and it is making us drool like anything. For this photoshoot, Amyra chose to ditch ethnic and casual, and instead opted for a satin black dress with a sultry touch.

ALSO READ: Amyra Dastur, in a 169K lehenga, blends contemporary and elegance

In the picture, Amyra raised the hotness quotient in a slip-in satin mini dress, lined with black lace. The midriff-baring dress hugged her body perfectly and showed off the curves. What stole the spotlight is the tie-in detail from the side of the dress to the complete length. Take a look at her picture here:

RELATED STORIES

With the picture, Amyra wrote about the actors, films and the characters that she wants to be a perfect mix of – “I just want to be a perfect mix of Audrey Hepburn, Blair Waldorf, Elle Woods and Maleficent.” She also shared two other snippets from the same photoshoot n her Instagram profile.

Styled by fashion stylist Malvika Tater, Amyra opted to wear her long tresses open around her shoulders with a wet touch of wavy curls. She held her hand close to her lips and posed for the cameras.

Amyra opted for a no makeup look to give a sultrier vibe to her picture. In black eyeliner, kohl, drawn eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of pink lipstick, Amyra was fashion-ready.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amyra dastur fashion mini dress
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP