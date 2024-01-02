Inside Tamannaah Bhatia's London holiday featuring winterwear inspiration in chic outfits and no-makeup look. All pics

Tamannaah Bhatia is welcoming the New Year in London, United Kingdom. The actor took to Instagram to share pictures from her holiday featuring Tamannaah dressed in chic winter-ready clothes styled with no makeup look. In total, she wore three outfits in the post. Fans loved her photos and flooded the comments section with compliments. Scroll through to see the images she posted and read our download on all the outfits she wore. Pictures from Tamannaah Bhatia's London holiday album. (Instagram)

Tamannaah Bhatia's London diaries

On Tuesday, Tamannaah Bhatia took to Instagram to share pictures from her outing in London. "Dil pe chale na kiska zor because we are in 2024 [There's no controlling the heart because we are in 2024) [smiling face with sunglasses emoji]," Tamannaah captioned the post. The first and second clicks show her inside a cafe and smiling candidly. The third picture is of Tamannaah happily holding a sweet treat in her hands. The post also showed her gorging on pizza, sitting inside a store, admiring an abstract artwork, drinking Coca-Cola, and walking the streets of London in the evening. Check out the post below.

The first outfit Tamannaah chose for the holiday was a black jumper, a pinstriped grey notch-lapel jacket, and black pants. While the blazer features an oversized fit, full-length sleeves, and front button closures, the pants have a flared hem. Lastly, a green knitted muffler, a red over-the-body bag, red lip shade, open locks, blushed cheekbones, and a hint of mascara on the lashes.

The second look shows Tamannaah in an orange turtleneck cardigan featuring full-length sleeves, a ribbed design, cinched cuffs, drop shoulders, and a relaxed fitting. She wore the sweater with a black jacket featuring a hoodie on the back, an open front, full-length sleeves, and a calf-length hem. Lastly, baggy denim jeans, chunky sneakers, pulled-back low bun, mascara on the lashes, nude glossy lips, and dewy rouged skin rounded off her winter look.

Lastly, Tamannaah wore a black turtleneck sweater, matching pants, and a long jacket featuring full-length sleeves, notch lapel collars, an oversized fitting, side pockets, padded shoulders, and an open front. She styled the winter-ready outfit with a red over-the-body bag, open wavy locks, and a no-makeup look.