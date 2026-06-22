If there is one thing Bollywood understands, it’s how to make a vacation look feel like a whole personality.

Inspired by Cocktail 2’s stunning beachwear? Here are 6 picks to recreate that vibe(Instagram)

With Cocktail 2 bringing back the dreamy beach aesthetic, the biggest takeaway from the film’s tropical-inspired wardrobe is clear: beachwear is no longer just about throwing on a swimsuit cover-up and calling it a day. It is about flowy silhouettes, effortless layering, playful prints, breezy fabrics, and outfits that look like they belong in a postcard.

Think sun-kissed mornings, poolside lunches, sunset walks, and those “accidentally perfect” holiday pictures.

The new-age beach wardrobe is all about pieces that move with you: outfits that can go from the beach to brunch without needing a full wardrobe change. Whether you love boho prints, crochet details, co-ords, or relaxed dresses, here are some vacation-ready picks to recreate that Cocktail 2 energy.

Vacation picks inspired by Cocktail 2

1.

KE Kanha Exports Convertible Dress

Nothing says holiday dressing like an outfit that gives you multiple looks in one.

This convertible dress is made for travellers who like to pack smart without compromising on style. Featuring a border print design and a versatile tube-to-halter silhouette, this piece can be styled in different ways depending on your mood.

{{^usCountry}} The flowy skirt-like drape gives it that effortless beach goddess vibe, while the adjustable styling makes it comfortable for different body types. The multicolour print adds a playful tropical feel, making it perfect for beach walks, resort dinners, and sunset pictures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The flowy skirt-like drape gives it that effortless beach goddess vibe, while the adjustable styling makes it comfortable for different body types. The multicolour print adds a playful tropical feel, making it perfect for beach walks, resort dinners, and sunset pictures. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Pair it with oversized sunglasses, shell jewellery, and flat sandals for that easy vacation aesthetic. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pair it with oversized sunglasses, shell jewellery, and flat sandals for that easy vacation aesthetic. {{/usCountry}}

2.

SANNIDHI Women’s Lace Beach Cover Up

A good cover-up can instantly elevate your swimwear game.

This lace beach cover-up brings in the boho vacation vibe with its sheer texture, full sleeves, and relaxed silhouette. Instead of looking like an afterthought thrown over your swimsuit, it works as a proper outfit layer.

The lightweight design makes it ideal for poolside lounging, seaside cafés, and resort evenings. The lace detailing adds a feminine touch while keeping the look breezy and effortless.

Style it over a swimsuit with a woven tote, flip-flops, and minimal jewellery for a chic beach-club look.

3.

Leriya Fashion Summer Co-Ord Set

The easiest vacation outfit formula? A good co-ord set.

This paisley printed co-ord combines a relaxed short-sleeve shirt with wide-leg pants, creating the perfect balance between comfort and style.

The breezy silhouette makes it ideal for travel days when you want to look put together but still feel comfortable. The printed design adds a fun holiday feel without being too loud.

Wear it open over a tank top, style it with beach accessories, or dress it up with statement earrings for a dinner look.

4.

KE Kanha Exports Women’s Western Long Jumpsuit

For those days when you want a complete outfit without the effort, a jumpsuit always delivers.

This sleeveless V-neck jumpsuit features a flared silhouette and tassel-inspired detailing that instantly gives it a relaxed vacation mood. The adjustable drawstring allows you to customise the fit, while the flowy shape keeps it comfortable for long beach days.

It is the kind of piece that works for everything; from exploring a coastal town to grabbing lunch by the sea.

Pair it with chunky bracelets, sandals, and a straw bag for a full holiday-ready look.

5.

SANNIDHI Crochet Beach Cover Up

Crochet is having a major fashion moment, and beachwear is where it shines the most.

This crochet cover-up brings texture and a handmade feel to your vacation wardrobe. The relaxed fit, hollow detailing, and lightweight construction make it perfect for layering over swimwear.

It gives that effortless “just stepped out of a beach resort” vibe without trying too hard.

Style it with a one-piece swimsuit, sliders, and a messy bun for an easy, breezy look.

6.

MIRCHI FASHION Beachwear Swimsuit Cover-Up Sarong

The classic sarong never really left; it just keeps getting reinvented.

This beach cover-up is perfect for anyone who loves easy styling. Wrap it around your waist, pair it with swimwear, or use it as a quick layer when moving from the beach to a café.

Its relaxed styling makes it a vacation essential because it takes almost zero effort but instantly makes your outfit look more styled.

Add oversized sunglasses and a beach hat, and you’re ready.

How to ace the Cocktail 2 beachwear mood

Choose flow, not structure:

Beach dressing works best with breezy fabrics and silhouettes that move.

Layer smartly:

Cover-ups, shirts, sarongs, and crochet pieces instantly make swimwear look more fashionable.

Don’t shy away from prints:

Paisley, florals, tropical patterns, and colourful borders bring that holiday energy alive.

Accessorise lightly:

Think hoops, shells, woven bags, sunglasses, and flat sandals: the goal is effortless, not overdone.

The best vacation outfits are the ones that look like you didn’t overthink them; and that is exactly why the Cocktail 2 beachwear vibe is taking over. It’s relaxed, colourful, confident, and made for creating memories (and plenty of pictures).

Similar stories for you:

Stop slipping on court: 8 Indoor sports shoes to play your favourite sport in style

Balloon Pants: Fashion risk or the coolest trouser trend right now? 8 picks to rock this style

Tried and Tested: I wore these 3 W for Women sets and here’s my honest review

Cocktail 2 beachwear mood: FAQs What makes Cocktail 2-inspired beachwear different? The beachwear vibe inspired by Cocktail 2 focuses on effortless holiday dressing — think flowy silhouettes, breezy fabrics, bold prints, crochet layers, co-ords, and outfits that can transition from the beach to brunch.

Which fabrics work best for summer vacation outfits? Lightweight fabrics like cotton, rayon, crochet, lace, and breathable blends work best for vacations. They keep outfits comfortable while giving that relaxed, flowy holiday feel.

How can I style beachwear beyond the beach? Beachwear can easily work beyond the shore. Pair cover-ups with shorts, style co-ords with sneakers or sandals, layer crochet pieces over tanks, and accessorise with bags, sunglasses, and jewellery for a resort-style look.

What are the must-have pieces for a vacation wardrobe? A versatile vacation wardrobe usually needs a few key pieces: a statement cover-up, a relaxed co-ord set, a flowy maxi or jumpsuit, a printed dress, and easy layering pieces like sarongs or crochet tops.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Samarpita Yashaswini ...Read More Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting. She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics. A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder. She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad. Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON