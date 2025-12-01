Instagram creator suggests 9 ideas to pose in front of camera: Check them out

All of us like to strike just the perfect pose for the camera. However we often end up posing at an awkward angle or utterly confused about what do we do with our hands. Liu Melendez, a digital creator based in Paris, on one of her recent Instagram posts, suggested a number of pose ideas so that her followers can pose for the camera, just the right way. An Instagram post shows how one can strike stunning poses, naturally.

“how to pose ideas 🤍 who’s here since my posing tips reels? ✨,” she wrote as she captioned her post that comprised nine pose ideas.

Here are some of the poses that Liu suggested on her Instagram:

1. Seating down looking up - The first pose that Liu suggested was a sitting one where she put her feet together and looked up towards the camera.

2. Fixing your shoe - The second pose was that she suggested was referred to as ‘fixing your shoe’. Looking sideways, Liu held a coffee cup on one hand while she pretended to fix her shoe, with no eye contact with the camera.

3. Coffee looking to the side - In this pose, Liu was seen in a coffee shop. With her table not perfectly arranged, she held her cup with one hand and the saucer with the other. In this pose too, she was seen looking sideways.

4. Just browsing - In the fourth pose, Liu was seen casually browsing through some books from a street-side book shop. She was wearing shades and yet again, striking a side profile for the picture.

5. Sitting on the floor, looking to the side - In this pose, she was seen sitting on a sidewalk and looking sideways while the photograph was clicked from an elevated angle.

6. Selfie up - Liu captured a selfie in this pose from a top angle.

7. Fixing your bag - In the next pose, called ‘fixing your bag’, Liu was seen wearing a trench coat and a scarf, with shades, while she pretended to fix her bag, not maintaining any eye contact with the camera.

8. Candid looking your phone - Liu paired a dark blue dress with a brown jacket and white shoes and checked her phone as she struck a pose for the camera.

9. Squat gloss touch up - In this pose, Liu was seen squatting on a sidewalk with her purse and coffee placed nearby as she applied her lip gloss while looking at herself against a pocket mirror.