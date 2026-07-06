Is monsoon humidity making your jewellery lose its shine? 6 maintenance tips to prevent dullness and discolouration

The monsoon season brings several changes, such as profuse sweating and high moisture levels, which can make your favourite jewellery pieces lose their sparkle. This demands proper maintenance to prevent dullness, discolouration and damage. Whether it is silver, gold, diamond or gemstone jewellery, a little extra care during the rainy season can help preserve its shine and keep every piece looking as good as new.



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A tennis bracelet is a unisex piece of jewellery and can be worn by anyone. (Picture credit: AI generated)

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To understand how to protect jewellery in humid weather, Riva Dhir, creative director at Dhirsons Jewellers, shared a few jewellery care tips with HT Lifestyle for the monsoon season.

“Jewellery is meant to be cherished for years, and proper care becomes even more important during the monsoon. Simple habits can help maintain its shine and ensure every piece continues to look as beautiful as the day it was bought,” she said, suggesting how mindful care can go a long way in preserving jewellery's beauty and brilliance during the rainy season.

Riva shared these tips for protecting jewellery during monsoon season:

1. Keep it dry:

Moisture is one of jewellery's biggest enemies during the monsoon.

Remove your jewellery before stepping out in heavy rain or engaging in activities that cause excessive sweating.

If your pieces do get wet, it is vital to dry them immediately with a soft cloth and perform a quick check of the clasps and hooks, as moisture can sometimes cause these mechanical parts to loosen or catch.

2. Clean it regularly:

Dirt, sweat, and residue from skincare products can build up quickly.

Wipe your jewellery with a soft microfiber cloth after every wear, and occasionally clean it using a mild soap solution and lukewarm water.

Avoid harsh chemicals, especially for gemstone jewellery.

3. Store it the right way:

Humidity can affect both metals and gemstones.

Store each piece separately in a soft pouch or a fabric-lined jewellery box; these fabric linings are essential as they prevent scratches and damage from humidity-induced shifts or expansions in storage materials.

Adding silica gel sachets to your jewellery box can also help absorb excess humidity and maintain a stable environment.

4. Watch out for discolouration or odours:

While high-quality gold does not rust, accumulated moisture and dirt can sometimes lead to dullness or an unpleasant smell, particularly around intricate designs.

Regular cleaning helps prevent this.

5. Special care for different gemstones:

Not all stones react to moisture in the same way.

Polki and uncut diamonds are particularly porous and sensitive to high humidity, requiring extra vigilance to prevent moisture from seeping behind the foil or setting, which can cause permanent clouding.

6. Avoid contact with cosmetics:

Perfumes, hairsprays, lotions, and makeup contain chemicals that may reduce your jewellery's natural shine.

Make jewellery the last thing you wear before heading out.

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{{^usCountry}} In the end, Riva also recommended a non-negotiable ‘seasonal service.’ She explained, “It is a scheduled professional cleaning and inspection once or twice a year. Expert polishing and maintenance not only restore your jewellery’s brilliance but also help identify loose settings or minor wear before they become bigger concerns.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the end, Riva also recommended a non-negotiable ‘seasonal service.’ She explained, “It is a scheduled professional cleaning and inspection once or twice a year. Expert polishing and maintenance not only restore your jewellery’s brilliance but also help identify loose settings or minor wear before they become bigger concerns.” {{/usCountry}}

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