Is this a dream, or is Samantha looking like one?

Samantha has always been a treat for sore eyes, when it comes to drool-worthy fashion. Since declaring her split with husband Naga Chaitanya, Samantha had stayed away from social media for a while. On Thursday, the actor took on her Instagram profile to share a dreamy picture of herself and talk about old love and old lovers.

Samantha shared a snippet from one of her recent fashion photoshoots and her Instagram family is swooning at the results. For the photoshoot, Samantha played muse to the designer house Ekaco, who specialises in sustainable fabrics and comfort designs. Samantha chose a flight-light white attire from the designer house’s wardrobe and looked right out of a dream.

In the picture, Samantha can be seen caught candid as she posed in white. The ankle-length dress is completely white with full sleeves. In Mandarin collars, Samantha posed for the cameras and looked like the epitome of elegance.

Take a look at her picture here:

Styled by fashion stylist Preetham Jukalker, Samantha left her shoulder-length tresses open in wavy locks and adorned them in mini pink and white wildflowers. “Songs of old love,” wrote Samantha in the caption. She further spoke of all things dreamy and transient – “sound of the winter breeze on the mountains and cliff, songs of lost and found images. Sound of the melancholic echo in the valley and songs of old lovers. Sound of the wind in the old bungalows, stairways and alleys.”

In the ruffly white attire, Samantha posed against a white backdrop. The indoor plants placed near her feet added the necessary dash of colour to her picture and made her look just too dreamy.

Samantha and Naga announced their split on social media, a few days back, with statements on their respective Instagram profiles. “After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us,” read an excerpt of Samantha’s statement.

Samantha and Naga dated for seven years since 2010. They got married in October 2017.

