Is your handloom saree genuine? Know how to identify the authentic one before spending thousands

Handloom sarees are a matter of pride in any wardrobe, representing the finesse of Indian craftsmanship. Given the time, skill and effort involved in weaving such pieces, they come with a high price tag naturally. But the market is also flooded with imitations that may be passed off as authentic pieces.



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Identifying the markers of handloom saree helps to get your hands on a genuine saree.

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At face value, it may not be easy to determine whether a handloom saree is authentic. Since you may be spending thousands of rupees on it, verifying its authenticity is important. So, what should every buyer know before purchasing a handloom saree? Let's hear from an expert about the essential markers of authenticity and the questions you should ask the seller to make an informed purchase, leaving no room for regret afterwards.

Darshan Dudhoria, CEO of Indian Silk House Agencies (ISHA), walked us through the various markers of authenticity and explained what buyers should check before purchasing a handloom saree.

What does he observe in her daily interactions with customers? She told us that there is a lack of awareness among buyers, many of whom are willing to spend a considerable amount on a saree but still do not know how to verify its authenticity.

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{{^usCountry}} Darshan said, "Every week, we meet customers who are willing to spend ₹20,000, ₹50,000 or even more on a saree, but have never been told how to verify whether it is genuine. The simplest rule I offer is this: ask where it was woven, ask how it was made, and ask for proof. A genuine handloom saree can answer all three questions. If the seller cannot, that should tell you something." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Darshan said, "Every week, we meet customers who are willing to spend ₹20,000, ₹50,000 or even more on a saree, but have never been told how to verify whether it is genuine. The simplest rule I offer is this: ask where it was woven, ask how it was made, and ask for proof. A genuine handloom saree can answer all three questions. If the seller cannot, that should tell you something." {{/usCountry}}

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Now, let's break down each element that can help you verify whether a handloom saree is genuine.

What are the different marks and tags?

These three certifications are often mentioned together, but each verifies something completely different. They are Silk Mark, Handloom Mark and GI Tag.

Here's how Darshan differentiated them:

1. Silk Mark:

The Silk Mark certifies that the fibre is genuine natural silk and not an artificial substitute.

It does not tell you whether the saree was handwoven or where it was made.

2. Handloom Mark

Handloom Mark certifies the process.

Handloom Mark confirms that the textile was genuinely woven on a handloom rather than produced on a powerloom.

It does not certify the fibre or the region of origin.

3. GI tag

The GI (Geographical Indication) tag certifies provenance.

Whether it is Kanjivaram, Banarasi, Baluchari, or Chanderi, it confirms that the saree originates from a recognised weaving cluster and adheres to the standards associated with that craft tradition.

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In a nutshell, according to the expert, each certification verifies a different aspect of the saree: its fibre, weaving process or place of origin. Each serves a distinct purpose, and no single certification covers all three. Therefore, if you want to check the authenticity, you need to check for these.

How to check the saree and see if it's genuine?

While you should check the relevant certifications, the saree itself may also offer clues about its authenticity, such as the texture of the fabric, the weave, and the appearance of the threads. When you examine these details, you will be able to spot the difference quickly.

Describing how to examine the saree, Darshan asked to turn it over and closely study the reverse side. "In a genuine handwoven saree, the motif is part of the weave itself. The back often reflects the same complexity as the front. In contrast, many powerloom imitations show long floating threads or construction shortcuts that reveal machine production.”

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Handloom mark

If you notice slight inconsistencies in the weave, do not mistake them for defects, as they are part of the saree's handcrafted beauty. Darshan informed that these variations occur because the saree is woven by human hands, unlike machine-made textiles, which are perfectly uniform. The minor irregularities can tell you if the piece is authentic or not.

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Along with this, it is noteworthy to mention that machine-made textiles actually will not be able to capture the depth of a handwoven saree. Darshan cited examples such as real zari, korvai borders, kadhua weaving and hand-inserted Jamdani motifs, which create a distinctive texture, body and drape that are hard to mimic through mass production.

Darshan also told us about ‘provenance', which is the documented history or origin of an item. “A trustworthy seller should be able to tell you the weaving cluster, the technique used and, in many cases, the artisan community behind it. If no one can tell you where a saree was made, that itself is the answer.”

What are the important questions every buyer should ask?

Proper inquiry before purchase is non-negotiable. Don't make impulsive purchases. Here are some questions Darshan shared with us and the rationale behind:

1. Where was this woven?

A genuine seller should confidently identify the cluster and region.

2. Is it handloom or powerloom?

Ask directly and request the Handloom Mark where applicable.

3. What is the fibre composition?

For silk sarees, ask whether the product carries a Silk Mark certification.

4. How long did it take to weave?

Most revealing question.

A genuine Kanjivaram or Banarasi may take weeks or even months to complete.

A machine-made copy can be produced in a fraction of that time.

The weaving duration often explains the price better than any sales pitch.

What are the myths buyers still believe?

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The first myth Darshan busted was that a higher price automatically means it is authentic. However, the price may be high because of branding, retail mark-ups or material costs.

The second misconception is that a silk saree is automatically handloom. The expert clarified this and said that silk is merely a type of fibre. A saree can be made from pure silk and still be woven on a powerloom.

And lastly, the third and final myth is actually counterintuitive. Darshan recalled that some buyers reject authentic sarees because of irregularities in their design or weave. Do not look for machine-like perfection, as subtle variations can indicate that the saree was woven by hand. Darshan called it ironic that some buyers end up paying a hefty amount for the very designs that prove the saree is genuine.

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Next, Darshan described the emotional and cultural value of handloom pieces. First, a genuine handwoven saree can become an heirloom that lasts for generations. Second, buying authentic handloom helps sustain India's textile traditions. “Every genuine Kanjivaram, Banarasi, Baluchari or Jamdani supports a weaving technique that has survived for centuries,” Darshan said.



Lastly, each purchase supports the skilled artisans behind the craft. "Authenticity supports the people behind the craft. At Indian Silk House Agencies, we work with over 15,000 artisans across 62 weaving clusters, and every genuine handloom purchase sustains that ecosystem.”

So when you buy an authentic handloom saree, you are investing in a craft and keeping the tradition alive.