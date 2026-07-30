Is your OOTD looking off? Here’s how to choose the right innerwear for every outfit

After choosing the perfect dress for an occasion, you may still feel that something feels off. From bra straps peeking out and visible panty lines to fabric bunching, the wrong innerwear can affect how your outfit looks, even if you have invested in a high-quality dress. Innerwear may remain out of sight, but it still acts as the foundation of an outfit, influencing how your clothes fit and sit on your frame.



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Arisha Nigam, founder of Naughty Rituals, an innerwear brand, helped answer important questions and shared a guide on how to choose the correct innerwear pieces according to the garment's neckline, colour, fabric, and silhouette. This way, when you get the basics right, you feel comfortable in your dress all day.

What should be the essentials?

Before going through the detailed guide, the expert shared some assurance. Since there are so many types of innerwear available in the market, building a collection initially may seem intimidating.

However, Nigam believed you do not need an ‘overflowing drawer’ of options. There are many versatile options which can work with multiple outfits. This way it is easy to build a collection which is practical.

"A thoughtfully curated collection goes much further than an extensive one,” she said, highlighting the importance of choosing pieces carefully. Instead of rushing to splurge on every available style, your focus should be on building a strong foundation with the basics.

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{{^usCountry}} What are these staples? Nigam recommended, "Start with a few wardrobe staples: a nude bra, a black bra, a seamless T-shirt bra, a strapless or convertible bra, comfortable cotton underwear, seamless briefs for fitted outfits and light-compression shapewear.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What are these staples? Nigam recommended, "Start with a few wardrobe staples: a nude bra, a black bra, a seamless T-shirt bra, a strapless or convertible bra, comfortable cotton underwear, seamless briefs for fitted outfits and light-compression shapewear.” {{/usCountry}}

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Since every outfit is different, its final appearance also depends on the innerwear worn underneath. Nigam explained that various silhouettes and fabrics require different foundations: "A fitted T-shirt, satin slip dress, linen co-ord set, structured blazer or bodycon dress all have different innerwear requirements."

She also mentioned one of the styling inconveniences: repeatedly fixing and adjusting your outfit. Your focus should be on choosing innerwear that remains discreet and allows the garment to sit comfortably without requiring constant readjustment. So, the first step in selecting the right innerwear is to really understand the type of outfit you plan to wear. The innerwear selection cannot be random.

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What is the most common innerwear styling mistake?

Next, Nigam told us one of the most common styling mistakes. It is wearing white innerwear under white clothes, as this seems like a logical colour choice, but actually it makes your innerwear more noticeable.

“White often creates contrast against the skin and is more visible beneath light-coloured fabrics,” she cautioned.

What should you go for? Nigam suggested a nude shade that is close to your skin tone. Why? “A nude shade blends seamlessly under lighter garments and creates a much cleaner finish.”

Nude is a versatile shade.

What are the tips to match your bra to the neckline?

Know how to choose the right bra.

Selecting the right bra may feel frustrating! With backless and halter-neck outfits, the straps show, while with deep necklines, the cups may become visible. Altogether, navigating these different requirements can seem confusing. So, you cannot rely on the same bra for every neckline. Even the expert agreed, “a single bra won't work with every outfit.”

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Here are her recommendations on how to select the right bra type, as per neckline:

T-shirts: Seamless, lightly padded bras create a smooth silhouette under fitted tops. Deep necklines: Plunge bras offer support while staying hidden beneath low-cut outfits. Off-shoulder styles: A well-fitted strapless bra with a supportive band stays in place without constant readjustment. Racerback tops: Convertible or racerback bras keep straps hidden while providing additional support. Sheer fabrics: Avoid decorative straps unless they're intentionally part of the styling.

What should be your goal when you choose the innerwear? The expert reiterated that innerwear should stay invisible, with no bunching or anything.

How to choose the right bra fabrics?

The fabric of your innerwear is just as important as its design. Even the right bra can show through if its material isn't suited to your outfit.

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For this, Nigam shared these tips:

For fitted outfits: Choose seamless microfibre under fitted dresses, skirts and tailored trousers, creating a smooth finish. For everyday wear: Opt for breathable cotton, particularly during warmer months, to remain comfortable throughout the day. For humid weather and long workdays: Select moisture-wicking fabrics that can help manage sweat and discomfort. For thin or body-hugging clothes: Avoid lace lingerie, as its texture may become visible beneath the garment.

She highlighted that, if possible, match the fabric to the clothing worn over it.

How to choose the correct underwear?

A bra is not the only innerwear piece that can affect the appearance of an outfit. Your choice of underwear is also important. Through fitted dresses, you can see visible panty lines, which may ruin the otherwise smooth look of the outfit. Here are some of the recommendations from Nigam:

For fitted dresses: Choose seamless or laser-cut underwear to ensure a smooth silhouette without adding bulk.

Choose seamless or laser-cut underwear to ensure a smooth silhouette without adding bulk. For leggings and tailored trousers: Go for styles which are minimal or with invisible seams to prevent panty lines.

Go for styles which are minimal or with invisible seams to prevent panty lines. For relaxed trousers: Comfortable cotton underwear works.

Comfortable cotton underwear works. For flowy dresses and loose skirts: Prioritise breathable cotton underwear, as seamless options are usually unnecessary.

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How to choose the correct shapewear?

Shapewear is to enhance your shape, not alter it. The expert informed you need to choose light to medium compression for a smooth finish without feeling restricted. Similarly, do not size down, as you will be uncomfortable. The key comfort check, as per the expert, should be that you can sit, walk and move comfortably in it.

How to know it is time to replace your bra?

Bras are meant to be replaced over time, as their fit and support may change for several reasons. Nigam described that regular wear, repeated washing, and natural changes in the body can gradually affect their shape. So, how do you know when it is time to replace your bra?

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Here are a few signs that it's time for a replacement:

Straps that constantly slip off your shoulders.

A back band that rides up.

Cups that gape or cause spillage.

Underwires that dig into your skin.

Reduced support even after tightening the straps.

We then asked: How often should you get professionally measured for bra size? “Getting professionally measured every year or two can help ensure you're wearing the correct size and receiving the support your body needs," Nigam said.

How to choose season-appropriate innerwear?

Lastly, Nigam highlighted that your choice of innerwear should also change with the seasons. She said, "Lightweight, breathable and moisture-wicking fabrics are ideal for summer, as they help minimise sweat and keep you comfortable during long days. During cooler months, slightly thicker fabrics can provide extra comfort beneath knitwear, jackets and heavier clothing.”

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So, your choice of innerwear goes beyond size and design, as the outfit's neckline colour, fabric, and fit, as well as the weather, matter for your comfort.