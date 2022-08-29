It’s a six! These sports stars hit the fashion goal

On National Sports Day, we look at some of the most stylish players who pack a punch, both on and off the field

Be it a casual day out or vacation styles, these sports personalities surely know how to turn heads and make a style statement with their sartorial choices.

PV Sindhu

Badminton player PV Sindhu (Photo: Instagram)

From off-duty looks to dressing up for glam and festive occasions, this Indian shuttler gives us a ton of fashion inspo. PV Sindhu never ceases to surprise us with her elegant suits and simple lehengas. A sporty style icon in the making, she can give any fashionista a run for their money.

KL Rahul

Cricketer KL Rahul (Photo: Instagram)

The current vice captain of the Indian men’s cricket team, cricketer KL Rahul is considered a style icon by many on social media. He often serves his Instagram followers with streetwear fits featuring bucket hats, oversized T-shirts, logo mania styles and the love-to-hate-it socks and sliders combo. His versatility allows him to pull off any aesthetic — be it streetstyle or ethnic wear.

Hardik Pandya

Cricketer Hardik Pandya (Photo: Instagram)

With his experimental fashion sense, cricketer Hardik Pandya makes sure to put his best foot forward when it comes to his style, while on vacation or otherwise. He is giving us major fashion goals with his choice of accessories. From his trademark tinted glasses, chains and rings, to eye-catching shoes — Pandya’s wardrobe game is always on point.

Mithali Raj

Cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo: Instagram)

Former captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, Mithali Raj rocks her off-field style with panache. One of the highest run scorers in women’s international cricket, Raj has coloured us impressed with her looks that range from glam dresses, powerful pantsuits and comfy athleisure sets. She stays away from the trend game and her realistic approach to dressing makes her iconic in more ways than one.

Shubman Gill

Cricketer Shubman Gill (Photo: Instagram)

No one ever questions Shubman Gill’s cricketing chops or his sartorial choices. A quick glance at his Instagram page and you will realise he hits a century — on the field and with the fashion police, too. His vacation looks feature colourful caps, retro sunglasses and graphic T-shirts, while oozing charm.

Tania Sachdev

Chess player Tania Sachdev (Photo: Instagram)

She knows how to make the perfect moves in chess, and Tania Sachdev is also a great strategist in fashion. Her style can be described in three words: simple, understated and comfortable. Be it a thigh-high slit maxi dress, a jumpsuit or a pair of ripped denim and a shirt, Sachdev knows how to carry off every look, effortlessly.