Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Jacqueline Fernandez in sheer saree and bralette proves you can never go wrong with white
fashion

Jacqueline Fernandez in sheer saree and bralette proves you can never go wrong with white

Published on Oct 06, 2021 12:50 PM IST
Jacqueline Fernandez in sheer saree and bralette proves you can never go wrong with white(Instagram/@shehlakhan)
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

White is an eternal shade that you can rarely go wrong with, and Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez is here to prove the same. The star has never failed to turn heads with her bold and elegant ethnic sartorial choices. Her pictures, in an ethereal white saree and embellished bralette blouse, have been doing the rounds online and are a testament to the same.

It goes without saying that Jacqueline has always been the one to experiment and have fun with fashion, and her ethnic collection is no exception to this rule. However, for this recent photoshoot, Jacqueline chose a simple look and, yet again, created a voguish moment in a sheer white saree and embellished blouse.

The star's photos were shared online by designer Shehla Khan, who created the bralette blouse worn by the actor for the photoshoot. It comes with embroidered straps, a scalloped plunging neckline, and sequins, beads and crystal embellishments. Chandini Whabi styled Jacqueline's traditional look. Scroll ahead to see all the photos.

Jacqueline left her luscious tresses open in a side parting with the divine look and styled them in soft waves. Her beauty picks for the all-white look include bold pink lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, subtle eye make-up, and sharp contour. She accessorised the six yards with a sleek bracelet, rings, minimal ear studs and nude strappy pumps.

On the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in Bhoot Police. It also stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Yami Gautam in lead roles. The film is a horror-comedy about sibling tantrics who take up a case in Himachal Pradesh. It was released on Disney+ Hotstar on September 10. A sequel is said to be in the works.

jacqueline fernandez
