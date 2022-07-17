Jacqueline Fernandez is cool as a summer breeze in tank top and distressed denim shorts in latest pics: See inside

Actor Jacquline Fernandez grabbed headlines after she dropped her new ad video on social media. The star featured in a commercial for Pepsi and recreated former supermodel Cindy Crawford's look for an ad she did for the brand in 1992. Even the location for the video was quite similar to the original. While we loved the vintage touch in the clip, we especially loved Jacqueline's outfit. She slipped into the classic combination of a white tank top and denim shorts and proved how the style remains evergreen.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr, who styled Jacqueline for the video shoot, took to Instagram to drop pictures from the sets and captioned her post, "She's a summer breeze." It shows the Attack actor serving sultry poses in her chic tank top and denim shorts combination. While the sleeveless top features a deep U neckline and a baggy silhouette, the shorts come with bodycon fitting, frayed hem, distressed details, button-up closure on the front, side pockets and mini hem length. Check out the pictures here. (Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez 'radiates happy' in sultry beige cropped blouse and thigh-slit skirt: All pics inside)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jacqueline styled the tank top and denim shorts set with dainty ear studs, stacked bracelets, and black heeled combat boots with a lace-up front. In the end, Jacqueline let her voluminous mane fall open in a side parting, styled with wavy ends.

Lastly, sleek black winged eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, nude pink lip gloss, heavy mascara on the lashes, on-fleek brows, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, and sharp contouring rounded off Jacqueline's glam picks with the outfit.

(Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez casts a spell in ₹1 lakh dress: Internet says 'witchy')

Meanwhile, Jacqueline recently announced her first Hollywood project, Tell It Like A Woman. The actor will feature in an anthology directed by eight women filmmakers and starring Jennifer Hudson, Taraji P Henson, Margherita Buy, Eva Longoria, Cara Delevingne, Anne Watanabe, Jennifer Hudson, and Marcia Gay Harden. It is scheduled for theatrical release this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Additionally, Jacqueline was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey with Akshay Kumar and Attack alongside John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh. She also has Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh and the action-adventure film Ram Setu starring Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha.