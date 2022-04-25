Jacqueline Fernandez 'radiates happy' in sultry beige cropped blouse and thigh-slit skirt: All pics inside

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez's sartorial choices have always been reflective of her personality. The star displays her playful and funky attitude in the dresses she chooses for herself. Moreover, she never shies away from experimenting with her wardrobe and has made it to best-dressed lists several times. Now, Jacqueline's latest look has also made the internet skip a heartbeat, and it shows her radiating happiness in a sultry beige cropped blouse and skirt set. With its effortless look and unmissable elegance, the ensemble should definitely be a part of your summer mood board.

On Sunday, Jacqueline took to her Instagram profile to post pictures from the latest photoshoot. It showed the Attack actor exuding effortless style and chic elegance. She captioned the post, "Radiate happy [evil eye amulet and sparkle emoticon]." Scroll ahead to see Jacqueline's pictures. (Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez casts a spell in ₹1 lakh dress: Internet says 'witchy')

The beige ensemble features a cropped blouse with a short hem length, square neckline, strapped sleeves, faux button details on the front, fitted corset silhouette, and a short hem length baring Jacqueline's toned midriff.

Jacqueline teamed the top with a matching silk-satin skirt. It comes with a risqué thigh-high slit and a breezy silhouette.

Jacqueline Fernandez serves sultry elegance in beige blouse and skirt set. (Instagram/@jacquelinef143)

Jacqueline styled the silk-satin beige skirt and blouse set with black pointed killer high heels from Yves Saint Laurent, a metallic gold watch, sleek bracelets, a diamond ring, dainty earrings and an embellished choker necklace.

In the end, Jacqueline went for side-parted open tresses styled with soft waves, bright red nail paint, shimmery gold eye shadow, nude mauve lip shade, sleek winged eyeliner, on-fleek eyebrows, blushed cheeks, glowing skin and beaming highlighter to round off the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline was last seen in Attack. The film also starred John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role. Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, it was released in theatres on April 1.

