Jacqueline Fernandez turns up the heat in backless sequin top and mini skirt for new pics: Check it out here

After sequinned sarees, sequin tops seem to be the favourite party pick of Bollywood fashionistas. From Janhvi Kapoor to Bhumi Pednekar, several stars are in love with this style trend. And actor Jacqueline Fernandez, known for experimenting with quirky and elegant style statements, also displayed her liking for the sartorial pick during a new photoshoot. The star slipped into a sequinned backless top and mini skirt set, turning up the heat with her jaw-dropping glam. If you are looking for some tips to revamp your party wardrobe, don't forget to take inspiration from the Bachchhan Paandey actor.

On Sunday, Jacqueline took to her Instagram page to drop the photoshoot images and captioned the post, "It's all about the details." The pictures showed her dressed in a backless sequinned top and mini skirt set. Celebrity stylists Chandini Whabi and Stacey Cardoz styled Jacqueline's look for the occasion. Scroll ahead to see the post. (Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez casts a spell in black off-shoulder mini dress worth ₹1 lakh in new video: Internet says 'witchy')

Coming to Jacqueline's top, the star chose a backless number in a metallic blue shade. It features a plunging square neckline which flaunted her décolletage, sequinned embellishments, barely-there straps to hold the blouse together, a figure-skimming silhouette, and ruffled details on the asymmetrical hemline.

Jacqueline paired the top with a light blue-coloured skirt featuring a high-rise waist, mini hem length and a bodycon fitting accentuating the star's curves. Lastly, long silver dangling earrings, sleek statement rings, and high-heeled pumps with silver embellishments completed the accessories.

In the end, Jacqueline chose glossy mauve lip shade, subtle smoky eye shadow, heavy mascara on the lashes, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, on-fleek brows, beaming highlighter, and sharp contouring for the makeup picks. She left her long goddess-like mane open in a side parting and styled it in soft waves to round it all off.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus with Ranveer Singh and Ram Setu with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the pipeline.