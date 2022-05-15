Jacqueline Fernandez embraces the 90s in oh-so-sultry sequinned top and pants set: See new pics

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has never failed to turn heads with her bold choices. From sexy saree and blouse combinations to summer-ready printed dresses to dramatic red carpet gowns, there's nothing Jacqueline cannot pull off. The star also remains on top of every viral trend and never shies away from embracing them. Case in point: Jacqueline's latest look in a multi-hued sequin top and pants set for a photoshoot. She embraced the quirky and glamorous fashion of the 90s in the pictures and served us tips on doing coordinated fashion right.

On Saturday, Jacqueline took to Instagram to post pictures of herself in a sultry triple-toned sequinned top and pants set. The Ram Setu actor captioned her post, "Escape the ordinary." The vibe of her ensemble, hairdo and makeup reminded us of the 90s. So, if you feel like adding this style statement to your wardrobe, Jacqueline should definitely be your inspiration. Scroll ahead to take a peek at her pictures. (Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez 'radiates happy' in sultry cropped blouse, thigh-slit skirt)

Coming to Jacqueline's outfit for the photoshoot, it comes replete with sequins in ombre blush pink, cream and orange shades. The sleeveless top also features a halter neckline, thin crossed straps, plunging back, contrast cream piping on the borders, and a triangle-shaped hem baring the star's waist from the sides.

Jacqueline teamed the top with a matching pair of pants decorated with blush pink, cream, orange and brown sequins placed in an ombre pattern. The high-rise pants have a figure-skimming silhouette and flared hems, adding a retro vibe to the get-up.

Jacqueline Fernandez embraces the 90s style statement for this photoshoot. (Instagram)

Jacqueline accessorised the ensemble with minimal adornments, including matching strappy high heels, a metallic gold watch, several statement rings, a sleek gold bracelet with a pendant, and embellished hoop earrings.

In the end, Jacqueline chose nude brown lip shade, shimmery pink eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, on-fleek brows, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, centre-parted open tresses with braids and nude acrylic nails to round it all off.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline was last seen in Attack with John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh. Next, she has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus with Ranveer Singh and Ram Setu with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha.