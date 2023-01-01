Jacqueline Fernandez watches the first sunset of 2023 in a breezy summer dress

Jacqueline Fernandez is an absolute fashionista. The actor kickstarted the new year on a fashion high. The first day of 2023 was celebrated on Sunday, and the Bollywood celebrities shared snippets from their New Year celebrations on their Instagram profiles. From taking a break and spending the day with family to going out to party and dancing the hearts out, the celebrities did it all. Jacqueline, on Sunday, made our day better with a slew of pictures and shared her way of celebrating the first day of the rest of the year. Unlike going out to party with friends and families, Jacqueline chose to spend the day with nature, embracing it and appreciating the beauty of it.

Jacqueline, for the first day of the year, made a trip to a park to watch the first sunset of the year. The actor, for the visit, decked up in an easy breezy summer dress. The actor shared the set of pictures where she can be seen appreciating the beauty of the setting sun by a lake. With mini sculptures surrounding the lake, the view was picture-perfect. Jacqueline matched the vibes of the place in a white cotton summer dress featuring minimal patterns in shade of violet. The dress came with a square neckline and sleeveless details. It hugged her shape and cascaded to a breezy skirt below the waist. Jacqueline sat on the grass by the lake and watched the sun set. The actor just wrote 2023 and added a black heart emoticon in the caption. Take a look at her pictures here:

Jacqueline, in one of the pictures, can be seen posing with a bunch of flowers in her hand. In another picture of the lot, the actor can be seen sitting with her feet on the grass and drooling on the stunning view of the sunset. Jacqueline wore her tresses into a ponytail as she posed for the cameras, all the while smiling with all her heart. In minimal makeup, Jacqueline aced the look as she shared the glimpses of how she kickstarted the new year.

