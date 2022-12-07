Jacqueline Fernandez is the real boss lady in Mumbai Metro. Snippets inside

Jacqueline Fernandez is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps sharing snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From casual attires to slaying it in style for casual outings in stunning ensembles, to giving us major festive fashion inspo with snippets of herself in six yards of grace, Jacqueline believes in putting her sartorial foot forward in fashion at all times. Jacqueline's Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos from her best-dressed diaries and each of them manages to make her fans swoon. The actor, a day back, shared a slew of pictures of herself slaying it yet again in style.

Jacqueline drove our midweek blues far away with a set of pictures of herself decked up in a formal ensemble. The actor, for a change, posed inside Mumbai Metro and slayed it. The actor looked like a billion bucks in a monochrome ensemble, while making fashion lovers scurry to take notes on how to keep it stylish and minimal. Jacqueline, for the photoshoot, picked a white silk shirt with collars, open cuffs and buttons. She teamed her shirt with a black waistcoat. In a pair of black formal trousers, Jacqueline rounded off the look to perfection. Jacqueline further added more boss babe vibes to her look in high-heeled boots as she posed for the pictures. Check out her pictures in the Mumbai Metro here:

In tinted shades, sleek neck chain and multiple finger rings, Jacqueline further accessorised her look for the day. The actor wore her tresses open in straight locks with a few strands of hair styled around her face. In minimal makeup, Jacqueline complemented her ensemble for the day. The actor decked up in nude eyeshadow, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, and gave fashion police a run for money.