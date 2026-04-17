Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in short hair with sizzling waves and a glittering strapless gown at Geneva event: Pics

Janhvi Kapoor’s debut as Baume & Mercier's 'Friend of the Maison' in Geneva wasn't just a red-carpet appearance; it was a masterclass in vintage-modern fusion. By pairing a high-texture couture gown with a faux-bob, Janhvi Kapoor managed to look both like a film star and a fashion icon. Also read | Janhvi Kapoor serves monochrome business casual chic in Elie Saab ensemble for an event in Geneva

Janhvi Kapoor’s architectural gown

Actor Janhvi Kapoor's appearance at a Baume & Mercier event in Geneva was sophisticated and stylish. (Instagram/ Obsessive Fashion Disorder)

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While many celebs opt for sheer or 'naked' dresses, Janhvi chose a gown that screamed depth and texture. Her Sabina Bilenko dress featured 3D artistry against a soft champagne base, with the silver and midnight-blue floral work providing a heavy, luxurious contrast.

The silk organza coat served as an architectural frame. The oversized, ruffled bell sleeves added a vintage silhouette, while the sheer fabric ensured the intricate beadwork of the gown remained visible. Also read | Isha Ambani embraces vintage fashion in floral dress worth more than ₹1 lakh at Swati Piramal’s 70th birthday. See pics

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{{^usCountry}} Janhvi Kapoor’s faux-bob {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Janhvi Kapoor’s faux-bob {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The most unique element of Janhvi Kapoor’s look was her hair. Rather than committing to a chop, Janhvi’s team used a tuck-under technique to create a faux-bob. By using deep side-parting and sculpted S-waves, her stylists mimicked the Old Hollywood glamour of the 1930s. This short hair look opened up her neckline, allowing the strapless gown and the diamond-sapphire necklace to take centre stage without visual clutter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The most unique element of Janhvi Kapoor’s look was her hair. Rather than committing to a chop, Janhvi’s team used a tuck-under technique to create a faux-bob. By using deep side-parting and sculpted S-waves, her stylists mimicked the Old Hollywood glamour of the 1930s. This short hair look opened up her neckline, allowing the strapless gown and the diamond-sapphire necklace to take centre stage without visual clutter. {{/usCountry}}

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Watch that looks like a high jewellery bracelet

As the newly appointed 'Friend of the Maison', Janhvi’s accessories served as a curated showcase of Baume & Mercier’s luxury craftsmanship. The focal point was a stunning timepiece from Baume & Mercier — a watch featuring a pave diamond bezel and a delicate, woven silver-tone strap. Also read | AI reimagines Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Madhubala in stunning futuristic looks; fans swoon over Aishwarya Rai's short hair

Sapphire necklace matched her gown's embroidery

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This was paired with a statement diamond-and-sapphire necklace, whose deep blue stones echoed the midnight-blue tones of the gown's intricate 3D floral embroidery. To maintain a focus on these high-octane elements, the rest of the styling followed a soft-focus glam aesthetic; a classic winged eyeliner defined Janhvi's features without competing with the shimmer of her accessories.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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