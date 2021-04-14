Janhvi Kapoor repeats her classic white top and blue jeans combo for flight, we love it too

There have been a few instances where celebrities were spotted wearing the same clothes on different occasions. In the times when sustainable fashion and protecting the environment is the need of the hour, public figures are making a statement and talking about how important it is to do everything in our power to protect this world. Hollywood celebrity Joaquin Phoenix, last year, wore one suit throughout the awards season to do his part in reducing the waste generated by the fashion industry.

Janhvi was seen repeating her quirky print white top with a pair of distressed denims. The classic combination of blue and white is always a hit and perfect for this weather. In the initial days of March, Janhvi was spotted outside her Pilates class in Mumbai. She was snapped wearing the aforementioned top which she had tied a side knot to while adding a quirky vibe to it. On that day as well, Janhvi had teamed the top with a pair of distressed blue jeans, statement-making black ankle-length boots and a tote bag by Goyard.

Janhvi Kapoor outside her Pilates class in Mumbai (Varinder Chawla)

Yesterday, the Roohi actor was spotted in Santa Cruz, Mumbai before leaving for the airport. For her flight, Janhvi repeated the same top and teamed it with a different pair of distressed jeans along with the same tote bag and black boots. She accessorised her outfit with a couple of colourful bracelets. The actor looked stunning as she left her long lustrous wavy locks open. The 24-year-old completed her look with a purple and black face mask.

Janhvi has a very laid back, off-duty style which involves everything from basic chikankari suits to distressed denims and mini skirts and she slays in all.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the comedy-horror film Roohi. The 2021 release also featured Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead roles. Her upcoming projects include Dostana 2 and Good Luck Jerry.

