Janhvi Kapoor rocks cool preppy girl looks in cosy sweaters and micro skirts on her Switzerland trip: See pics

Janhvi Kapoor dropped pictures from her Switzerland vacation in a 20-picture photo dump, treating fans to glimpses of her trip highlights. She captioned her post, “Something about the Swisssss sun," hinting at the glow of her sun-kissed pictures. Whether it is posing against a stunning, crystal-clear lake or a breathtaking valley, the carousel captures the grace of Switzerland. The photo dump also gave fans a close look at her outfits. Let's decode each of them. ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in short hair with sizzling waves and a glittering strapless gown at Geneva event: Pics

Outfit breakdown Janhvi Kapoor's first outfit featured a navy blue sweater from Miu Miu, layered over a blue gingham shirt that she left untucked for a casual effect. A navy pleated mini skirt completed the look.

For footwear, she paired white socks with black Mary Janes, ticking all the boxes of a classic preppy outfit. The look also tapped into a quiet luxury/ old money vibe with thoughtful styling choices such as the untucked shirt and the layering of a cashmere wool sweater over a gingham shirt and pleated skirt. She left her hair open and skipped accessories, letting the outfit do all the talking. With the loose silhouette (the untucked shirt and oversized sweater), the ensemble is perfect for daytime city exploration.

The next outfit featured in her carousel is ideal for hiking. Janhvi Kapoor wore purple leggings paired with a cropped black puffer jacket and a full-sleeved black compression top underneath. The combination is very practical, as it allows ease of mobility while also protecting against the cold, making it a functional and stylish outdoor look.

The third look was another preppy one, but with hints of soft academia because of the warmer colour palette. Janhvi Kapoor was all smiles in her hotel corridor, wearing an ensemble in a warmer colour palette. She paired a cosy yellow turtleneck sweater with a beige pleated micro mini skirt and calf-high black boots. While the previous Miu Miu preppy look leaned towards a cooler palette, this one embraces warmer tones, with Janhvi proving her versatility in styling.

The rest of the photo dump features picturesque scenery from train windows to panoramic landscapes of valleys, lakes and mountains, once again, reminding us how beautiful Switzerland truly is.