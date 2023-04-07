Janhvi Kapoor's saree gown look is a fashion lover's dream come true. See pics

Janhvi Kapoor is renowned for her impeccable fashion sense and ability to rock any outfit. She can effortlessly carry off a variety of styles, from stunning gowns that highlight her curves to glamorous sequined sarees. Janhvi's fashion choices are drool-worthy and make us envious. Whether it's a bikini or an elegant six-yard saree, she can make any outfit look spectacular for any occasion. Recently, Janhvi treated her fans with a series of pictures on Instagram, showcasing her stunning brown saree-style gown that left everyone mesmerized. The internet was set ablaze, and her fans were left in awe of her fashionable avatar. Keep reading as we give you a complete download of her stylish look. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor in figure-hugging gown serves glamour in new video from sets, don't miss her goofy expressions: Watch ) Janhvi Kapoor's saree gown look is a true reflection of her sartorial choices and fashion sense.(Instagram/@Janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in gorgeous saree style gown

Janhvi Kapoor shared a set of stunning pictures on her Instagram account on Thursday, captioning it "kissie". In the images, she can be seen wearing a beautiful brown saree gown designed by the renowned Tarun Tahiliani. The outfit is perfect for attending a close friend's cocktail party or even for a bride-to-be on their engagement day. Janhvi's impeccable styling of the ensemble is worth taking inspiration from to create your own festive mood board. Scroll down to steal some tips from Jahnvi's fashion diaries to elevate your style game.

Janhvi Kapoor's pre-draped saree is a sight to behold, with its beautiful beige colour and gorgeously draped silhouette made from lightweight georgette fabric. The saree features asymmetrical panels that add a unique touch to the overall design. Janhvi paired the saree with a stunning corset-style blouse that boasts a deep V sweetheart neckline, adding a touch of sophistication to the ensemble. To complement her stunning outfit, Janhvi Kapoor opted for a heavy silver choker necklace, which added an extra element of sophistication and glamour to her overall look.

Assisted by celebrity make-up artist Savleen Kaur Manchanda, Janhvi opted for winged eyeliner, dark maroon lip shade, darkened brows, blushed cheekbones, mascara on the lashes, glowing skin, and subtle eye shadow to round off the glam picks. To complete her look, Janhvi opted for a clean, middle-parted bun, which added a touch of elegance to the overall ensemble. Janhvi's overall look is a testament to her impeccable fashion sense and her ability to effortlessly carry off any look with grace and style.