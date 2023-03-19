Janhvi Kapoor is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. The actor's sense of sartorial fashion is portrayed in all the glimpses from her fashion photoshoots. The actor, with every picture, ensures to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes on how to keep it chic, minimal, and stunning. From casual ensembles to festive attires to decking up in the six yards of grace, Janhvi's fashion diaries are varied and full of inspo for her fans to refer to.

Janhvi Kapoor's slip dress sets Internet ablaze(Instagram/@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi, a day back, shared a string of pictures of herself that made us drool yet again. Making our weekend better, all the while giving us all kinds of fashion inspo on how to deck up for the weekend party with friends, Janhvi kept it classy in a black slip dress. Flaunting her hourglass figure, Janhvi opted for the bodycon dress from the shelves of Versace, which hugged her curves and showed off her shape perfectly. Janhvi's slip dress featured a plunging neckline and came with golden embellishments at the shoulders. The actor portrayed her love for the colour black in the ensemble and we cannot help but swoon at the result. Take a look at her ensemble here.

Janhvi further accessorised her look for the day in sleek black stilettos, and minimal golden hoop earrings featuring embedded white stone details. The actor wore her tresses into a top knot with a middle part and left a few strands around her face free, which added more oomph to her look. In minimal makeup, Janhvi further complemented her black slip dress and let her ensemble do all the talking. The actor decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

