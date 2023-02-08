Janhvi Kapoor's off-white look is the epitome of fashion for comfy flying

Spotting our favourite celebrities at the airport entrance is one of our favourite things to do. The actors looking ravishing and merging fashion, style and comfort for their flight, all the while managing to share fashion inspo on how to fly in style, is something noteworthy. From Deepika Padukone to Janhvi Kapoor, these actors keep sharing regular fashion statements on comfort flying in style with their fashionable attires. Janhvi is one of them, who is known for her stylish ensembles while taking a flight or coming back after a flight, back to the city. Paparazzi keep spotting Janhvi Kapoor on her way to the airport or back home after a long flight. The actor is an absolute fashionista and is known for keeping it minimal and comfortable, especially when she is having a long flight to board on.

Janhvi, on Wednesday, was photographed at Mumbai international airport as she dropped by to take a flight, to tick off professional duties. The actor is known for always slaying fashion goals with every attire that she decks up in. For Wednesday, it was no different. Janhvi looked every bit gorgeous as she picked an off-white ensemble for her midweek airport look. Janhvi looked stunning in a silk off-white long dress. The dress featured a plunging neckline and checkered patterns in shades of grey throughout the length of the dress. Janhvi further teamed it with an ivory-white shrug featuring full sleeves. The actor got down her car and smiled at the cameras waiting outside the airport, before getting inside.

Janhvi carried a monochrome checkered bag in her one hand as she walked into the airport. In comfy pastel pink pumps and silver hoop earrings, Janhvi further accessorised her look for the day. Janhvi wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a middle part as she smiled with all her heart for the cameras before walking inside the airport. In minimal makeup, Janhvi aced the airport look to perfection. The actor decked up in nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.