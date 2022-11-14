Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan ticked off Monday workout duties in stylish casuals

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are fitness enthusiasts. The actors love their workout routine like anything. They are also seen wearing T-shirts and athleisure with Pilates girl written on them. Janhvi and Sara, colleagues from the film industry and also good friends in real life, are often spotted in front of their gym in Mumbai. Be it going inside for an intense routine or coming out after a fulfilling workout session, Janhvi and Sara keep dropping major fitness goals for us. Their Instagram profiles are also replete with pictures and videos of themselves engrossed in their fitness routines.

On Monday, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in Mumbai, getting out of her gym. She posed happily for the cameras before getting into her car. For kickstarting the week on a fitness note, Janhvi chose a stunning casual ensemble and gave us all kinds of fashion goals. Janhvi decked up in a white cropped top with round neckline and added a white shrug to it. She teamed her attire with contrasting blue denim shorts with distressed details. In white socks and clean white sneakers, Janhvi smiled with all her heart.

Janhvi smiled with all her heart. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, was clicked on her way out of her Pilates studio. The actor was also at her casual best and posed for the cameras. Sara looked super cool in a black cropped top with graphic quirky print on it. She teamed her cropped top with a pair of multicoloured gym shorts. With a neon pink and orange bag, and comfy maroon flip flops, Sara further accessorised her look for the day.

Sara posed for the cameras. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Sara and Janhvi are known for being fitness enthusiasts. The actors hardly miss their workout routines. Glimpses from their fitness tales often make their way on their Instagram profiles. The actors are trained by Pilates trainer Namrata Purohit. Namrata also keeps sharing sneak peeks of Sara and Janhvi’s fitness routine on her Instagram profile.