Janhvi Kapoor slays in a blue gown, Alia Bhatt calls her ‘gorgeeeee’

Janhvi Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Mili. A remake of the Malayalam film Helen, Mili traces the struggle and survival of a woman stuck inside a freezer. Janhvi is currently busy with the promotions of the film in full swing. The film is slated to release on November 4. Janhvi, meanwhile, has been sharing major cues of fashion with us with snippets from her fashion diaries. From sleek satin gowns to the six yards of grace to casual looks, Janhvi is doing it all. Janhvi is an absolute fashionista and knows how to make an attire look great with her personalised sass and style. The actor’s sartorial sense of fashion is loved by her fans and for all the right reasons.

Janhvi, a day back, shared a slew of pictures from her promotion diaries and gave us a sneak peek of how to carry a sleek gown in style. The actor played muse to fashion designer house Versace and picked a bright blue gown from the shelves of the designer. The bodycon gown came with full sleeves, cut-out details at the neckline, and a thigh high slit. The gown hugged Janhvi’s shape and showed off her curves perfectly. Janhvi further accessorised her look for the day in golden hoop earrings and a golden ring. “Lift me up, hold me down, keep me close, safe and sound,” Janhvi captioned her pictures. Take a look at her ensemble here:

Janhvi’s post was flooded with likes and comments from her friends and fans in no time. The best comment came from none other than Alia Bhatt who summed up our reaction to Janhvi’s pictures in this word - “Gorgeeeee.”

Janhvi wore her tresses open in straight locks with a side part as she posed for the pictures. The actor opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Janhvi aced the look to perfection.