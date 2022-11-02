Janhvi Kapoor’s red lehenga is stuff that dreams are made of

Janhvi Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Mili. A remake by the same director of the Malayalam film Helen, Mili traces the journey of survival of the protagonist who gets stuck inside a freezer. Janhvi, who plays the titular role in the film, has started the promotion duties in full swing. The actor keeps sharing snippets from her film promotion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Janhvi's fashion diaries for the promotion are also noteworthy. From the stunning six yards of grace to multicoloured lehengas, Janhvi is doing it all and setting the fashion bar higher for us.

Janhvi, a day back, shared a slew of pictures of herself from the recent promotions and we are not sure who to drool at more – Janhvi or her ensemble. Janhvi unleashed her bubbly side in a red silk lehenga and gave us all the easy breezy fashion vibes that we need for a casual day out. In the pictures, Janhvi can be seen decked up in a slip in red blouse with patterns in shades of blue, yellow and maroon. She further teamed her blouse with a long and flowy red skirt of the same print. She further accessorised her look for the day in a neck choker that came embedded with sky blue stones. “Rangeen (colourful),” Janhvi captioned her pictures. Take a look at her pictures here:

In no time, Janhvi’s pictures were flooded with likes and comments from her family and fans. Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi’s cousin and actor Arjun Kapoor’s sister, dropped by and summed up her appreciation for Janhvi’s look with multiple fire emoticons.

Janhvi wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a middle part as she posed for the pictures. In minimal makeup, Janhvi complemented her look for the day. The actor decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick and gave fashion police a run for money.