Jasmin Bhasin is a 'shiny plump' in orange joggers and trendy boots on London holiday: Check out pics

Television actor Jasmin Bhasin is currently holidaying in London with her boyfriend, Aly Goni. The couple jetted off to the city to ring in Aly's birthday on February 25 and has been sharing many snippets from their vacation. Recently, Jasmin took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her sunny walk on the streets of London with Aly and called herself a 'shiny plump' in the caption. She served tips on nailing fashionable and casual street-ready looks with the photoshoot, and you should take notes.

On Sunday, Jasmin posted two pictures of herself in which she was captured enjoying a walk in London on a bright sunny day. The star captioned the post, "Shiny plump [Tangerine emoji]." She wore orange joggers set for the pretty shoot and looked trendy as always. Scroll ahead to see Jasmin's post.

Jasmin's look in the sunkissed photos features a round neck jumper that comes in a baggy fit, gathered hem and cuffs, long sleeves, and droopy shoulders. She teamed the top with matching bright orange joggers with side pockets and cinched in detail on the hem. The joggers set checks all boxes in the casual fashion department, and Jasmin looked stunning wearing it.

ALSO READ | Jasmin Bhasin's high-energy workout has netizens calling her 'strongest girl'

Jasmin teamed the set with a black mini over-the-body bag and chunky black high-rise ankle boots with a lace-up front. Her accessory picks with the athleisure ensemble includes a pair of gold hoop earrings, a metallic watch and rings. A sleeked back bun, glowing skin, and nude lip shade rounded off her glam.

Earlier, Jasmin had wished Aly on his birthday by penning down a heartwarming note on social media. She also shared a photo in which she can be seen hugging him. Check out the post below.

Meanwhile, Aly and Jasmin were last seen together in the music video Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega, which was released in April last year. Before that, they appeared in Tony Kakkar's song, Tera Suit. Their love story started when Aly entered Bigg Boss 14.