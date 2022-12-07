Jumpsuit Fashion: 5 Bollywood-inspired jumpsuits you must have in your wardrobe

Jumpsuits are a popular trend in the fashion industry that perfectly embodies the adage "fashion with ease." Bollywood divas have been spotted practically everywhere wearing jumpsuits, including parties, press conferences, and photo shoots. Jumpsuits are simple to wear, comfortable, and attractive. It is a simple-to-embrace wardrobe staple that's edgier than a dress and more informal than a shirt-and-pant combo. Beyond its ability to turn heads in fashion, the jumpsuit is a useful and simple choice for women on the go. A jumpsuit with a loose fit and some stretch is what you want. You might even choose a structured silhouette in a luxurious material if you're dressing for a formal occasion. Here are some trendy and stylish Bollywood-inspired jumpsuits that you must have in your wardrobe. (Also read: From Janhvi Kapoor to Dua Lipa: Celebrities who slayed the ‘safety pin’ fashion trend )

1. Rakul Preet Singh's strapless jumpsuit

Rakul Preet Singh looks gorgeous in a strapless white jumpsuit. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

The white, strapless jumpsuit worn by Rakul Preet Singh had a plunging square neckline, corseted bodice and a floor-sweeping pleated train connected on the side. Rakul completed the look with eye-catching gold-toned jewellery that included a statement necklace, chic rings, stacked chunky bangles, and a digital watch. Her outfit is a perfect Christmas party inspiration.

2. Kiara Advani's shimmery jumpsuit

Kiara donned a blue shimmery jumpsuit with pockets and a belt. (Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani)

Choose a shimmery jumpsuit in a bright colour like Kiara if you like to experiment with your look and want to steal the show at the party. Her gorgeous blue jumpsuit with shimmering details, a plunging neckline, and long sleeves is making everyone feel festive. Her delicately backcombed hair and nude makeup are the finishing touches to the ensemble.

3. Janhvi Kapoor's denim jumpsuit

Janhvi Kapoor is a glam diva in a deep-neck denim jumpsuit. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor is an absolute glam diva and fashion icon for Gen-Z. Janhvi donned a denim jumpsuit with a plunging neckline that bares her décolletage, a front zip, and collars. She finished off her appearance with light makeup, side-parted hair that was softly ruffled, and open, wavy hair. Her outfit serves as a perfect lunch date inspiration.

4. Aditi Rao Hydari's ethnic jumpsuit

The gorgeous Aditi Rao Hydari took pride in wearing Indian handloom to the star-studded and owned her attire like the queen she already is. (Instagram/@aditiraohydari)

In a handwoven silk-printed ethnic jumpsuit, Aditi Rao Hydari looks stunning. If you wish to look stylish yet elegant and classy then her outfit is an ideal inspiration for you. The diva chose the ethnic outfit featuring a plunging neckline and long sleeves giving it a unique look. She paired her outfit with a pretty designed layered neckpiece. She complemented her attire well with chunky gold jewellery and peachy make-up.

5. Janhvi Kapoor's blue corset jumpsuit

Janhvi Kapoor looks like a dream decked up in a blue corset jumpsuit. (Instagram/@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor is a diva who can pull off any look. Every girl needs to own her blue off-the-shoulder corset jumpsuit. The legs of the jumpsuit are broad, and there are translucent accents close to the belly. Janhvi perfectly accessorised her daytime outfit with diamond ear studs and tinted sunglasses that gave off retro feelings. Janhvi's nude makeup look matched her attire wonderfully as she wore her hair open in beautiful, wavy curls with a middle part.

