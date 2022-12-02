From Janhvi Kapoor to Dua Lipa: Celebrities who slayed the ‘safety pin’ fashion trend

Safety pins are frequently used to secure items in place or to cover them, but they can now also be worn casually thanks to the safety pin craze that has celebrities from Bollywood and Hollywood swooning. Safety pins come to your aid in any fashion emergency, whether you need to pin up a sari or fix your shirt when a button breaks. But as of late, fashion designers are including this useful tool in clothing and accessories. The typical approach to enhance our style game is to add lace, embroidery, and rhinestones to our accessories, but if you want extra points for unique styling, safety pins are a worthwhile addition. Take inspiration from these trendy safety pin looks of celebrities. (Also read: Fa-shun: Celebrity-inspired unconventional fashion trends that are here to stay )

Janhvi Kapoor in a safety pin dress

Her body-hugging outfit with full sleeves and safety pin embellishments makes a fashion statement.(Instagram/@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor is a true fashionista who clearly knows how to catch everyone's eye. Janhvi, who frequently tinkers with her appearance, looked stunning in a cobalt blue gown. The elegant dress had a thigh-high slit and an asymmetrical neckline with cut-outs that were embellished with two large gold safety pins. Her body-hugging outfit with full sleeves and safety pin embellishments makes a fashion statement.

2. Katrina and Ananya in tie-dye safety pin sweaters

Take a cue from the divas and create your ideal fall appearance with a knitted outfit featuring long sleeves, a classic design, and trustworthy safety pins.(Instagram)

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Ananya Pandey both sported the same sweater, but they each chose a different colour, and they fastened it with the season's sexiest accessory: safety pins. Take a cue from the divas and create your ideal fall appearance with a knitted outfit featuring long sleeves, a classic design, and trustworthy safety pins. Combine it diva-style with blue jeans, skirts, or shorts.

3. Dua Lipa in a gold safety pin gown

Dua Lipa is dressed to perform at the event in a striking black and white gown with cutaways and safety pin embellishments. (Instagram)

Dua Lipa is dressed to perform at the event in a striking black and white gown with cutaways and safety pin embellishments. Gold safety pins were used to secure the front of the black and white dress, which had a long skirt wrapped around a shorter one. Additional pins were used to secure the skirt. Her safety pin-heavy appearance is striking.

4. Bella Hadid in a safety pin denim top

Bella Hadid, was seen wearing a cropped denim top that featured a handful of silver safety pins crisscrossed, topped off with an oversized denim blazer and teamed with mid-rise tan pants. (Instagram)

The supermodel Bella Hadid, was seen wearing a cropped denim top that featured a handful of silver safety pins crisscrossed, topped off with an oversized denim blazer and teamed with mid-rise tan pants. She wore a striped, colourful beret, a bag made of deep blue denim, and black-heeled boots to complete the full-on-fleek appearance.

5. Gigi Hadid in a safety pin blazer look

the large golden safety pin she is using to secure the blazer is grabbing all the light, elevating her otherwise plain attire, and turning it into something incredibly fashionable and on-trend.(pinterest)

If this is how the pantsuit club operates, we don't need anything else. Gigi Hadid's outfit was too sexy as she omitted a top and wore a lace bralette instead. From the pointed-toe heels and earrings to the pearl layered necklace, all the good and fashionable accessories were present. However, the large golden safety pin she is using to secure the blazer is grabbing all the light, elevating her otherwise plain attire, and turning it into something incredibly fashionable and on-trend.

