Kajal Aggarwal is not your basic Desi Girl in Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga, brides-to-be take notes: All pics inside

Kajal Aggarwal dropped wedding fashion inspiration for all the brides-to-be with her latest photoshoot, dressed in a beauteous beige lehenga set. Kajal's lehenga look, with its eye-catching details, is for the brides-to-be who love experimenting with their sartorial choices. They can wear it for the reception, cocktail night, or wedding day. Scroll through to check out Kajal's pictures in the ensemble and steal style tips to upgrade your traditional wear collection.

Kajal Aggarwal's lehenga look decoded

Kajal Aggarwal slips into a Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga for latest photoshoot. (Instagram)

Today, Kajal Aggarwal posted pictures of her lehenga photoshoot on Instagram with the caption, "Basically, Don't be a basic [wink and diamond emoji]." Earlier, she had shared a picture and a video of the same look with the captions, "Channelling my inner queen," and "Banthan Chali Dekho". The lehenga she wore in the photoshoot is from the shelves of Indianwear label Falguni Shane Peacock. It features a beige-coloured choli with a plunging neckline adorned in a sheer overlay, full-length sleeves, an asymmetric cropped hem, sequin embroidery, beaded tassel embellishments on the hem, cuffs and sleeves, and intricate threadwork.

Kajal wore the choli with a matching lehenga skirt featuring a high-rise waistline, layered A-line ghera, peach-coloured feather adornments, floor-grazing hem, detailed sequin embellishments, jaal work, and thread embroidery. A matching zari dupatta embroidered with broad gota patti work completed the traditional ensemble.

Kajal accessorised the lehenga set with striking jewellery pieces, including a matha patti and matching dangling earrings. In the end, Kajal opted for darkened brows, winged eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, glossy pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, beaming highlighter, and light contouring for the glam picks. Centre-parted open wavy locks gave the finishing touch.

Fans react to Kajal Aggarwal's look

Fans loved Kajal Aggarwal's traditional look. One user commented, "Once a Queen always a Queen...our Queen Kaaj." Another wrote, "Most beautiful." A fan commented, "You look like an angel." A few others dropped crown and heart emojis to show their love.

What do you think of Kajal's look?