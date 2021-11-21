Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kajal Aggarwal oozes oomph in 30k off-shoulder ruffle dress
fashion

Kajal Aggarwal oozes oomph in 30k off-shoulder ruffle dress

Kajal Aggarwal exudes timeless charms as she dolls up in a purple and black floral print off-shoulder ruffle dress, worth ₹30k, and that is all the fashion inspiration we need to take daywear to evening | Check pictures inside
Kajal Aggarwal oozes oomph in 30k off-shoulder ruffle dress(Instagram/kajalaggarwalofficial)
Updated on Nov 21, 2021 01:25 PM IST
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

With the lockdown lifted in several states, the party spirit is back and if there is one stand-out outfit you need, it has to be off-shoulder dresses and Bollywood actor Kajal Aggarwal was seen tapping into the trend with her own sultry style. Exuding timeless charms, Kajal dolled up in a purple and black floral print off-shoulder ruffle dress and that is all the fashion inspiration we need to take daywear to evening.

Taking to her social media handle, Kajal shared a slew of pictures that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward. The pictures featured the diva donning a black base midi dress that sported glossy mauve floral prints all over.

Made of polyester fabric, the midi came with an off the shoulder neckline. Cinched at the waist, the bodice extended into a fitted pleated waist and a ruffled detail skirt while concealing a centre back zip.

Completing her attire with a pair of black pointed-toe heels from Gucci, Kajal side swept her luscious tresses and pinned them with a silver hairclip. Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Kajal amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.



Striking dainty poses for the camera, Kajal set the Internet on fire. She accessorised her look only with a pair of diamond earrings from Outhouse Jewellery and a finger ring.

The ensemble is credited to Dubai-based fashion label, Saffron Boutique, that is inspired by the Dubai women- a cosmopolitan women who is sophisticated, confident and stylish and boasts of a collection of evening and daywear to add an elegant and timeless charm to the wardrobe. The ruffle dress originally costs AED 1500 or 30,348 approximately. 

 

Kajal Aggarwal's ruffle dress from Saffron Boutique (saffron-boutique.com)

 

Kajal Aggarwal was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Sayali Joshi.

