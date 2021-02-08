Kajol adds a little edge to basic all-black look with quirky asymmetric jacket

Just add a little edge to a classic black jacket and it becomes the most badass outfit. Kajol's latest sartorial pick is a testimony to this statement. The actor, who is busy promoting her recently released Netflix movie Tribhanga, has been giving us a lot of boss babe outfit ideas lately and we have to say that the latest one is our most favourite. Have you seen it yet?

For the event, Kajol donned an all-black quirky attire. She wore a well-fitted asymmetric jacket that was adorned with unique foliate prints in ivory and green colour that popped against the black and gave the jacket a lot of character. She teamed the statement-making piece with a pair of coordinated pants. The whole look came together with Kajol's belt that was made of a matching cloth.

The mother-of-two accessorised her outfit with a statement silver choker and nothing else, which we think was a great call. She teamed the attire with a pair of strappy metallic-coloured heels. Kajol opted for a no-makeup makeup look which featured a subtle shimmery eye shadow with kohl-clad eyes, mascara-laden lashes and a nude lip. She also left her slightly wavy side-parted hair down, adding a gentle tone to the fierce look. Her stylist Aastha Sharma shared the aforementioned images on Instagram. Check them out:

Isn't Kajol's outfit a must-have in every boss babe's wardrobe? The ensemble is from the shelves of the homegrown brand AMPM and to add this to your collection, you will have to spend ₹30,000.

Kajol's dress is worth ₹30k (ampm.in)

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in the 2021 release Tribhanga sharing screen space with Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi. Prior to that, she was a part of a short film, Devi that also featured Neha Dhupia and Shruti Haasan. She was even seen sharing screen space with her real-life husband Ajay Devgn in the 2020 release Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter