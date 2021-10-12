Kajol blends ethnic and festive vibes in a red silk saree for Durga Puja

The festive season is here. Navratri, the nine-day long festival, dedicated to the nine forms of goddess Durga, started on October 7 and will go on till October 15. But for Bengali, it’s a time to rejoice more as their biggest festival is here – Durga puja. The festivities have made away into the home of the celebrities as well, and they are basking in the festive mood.

Kajol, who is a Bengali, also celebrated the 7th day of Durga puja – Shaptami – in her own beautiful way. Kajol shared a fresh set of pictures and gave us a sneak peek of her Shaptami look and we are scurrying to take notes from the actor.

Kajol, who met her family and friends in Santa Cruz in a Puja pandel, in the later part of the day, paused to take a few pictures before stepping out of her home. The actor played muse to fashion designer Punit Balana and chose a traditional ensemble.

In a red silk saree, Kajol added a red and white printed sleeveless blouse and looked absolutely puja-ready. In her usual goofy state of mind, Kajol captioned her pictures – “Started off all beautiful and then someone cracked a joke.” Take a look at her pictures here:

Kajol accessorised her look for the day with a traditional gold and white choker from the house of Minerali Store. She added minimal makeup to her look – eyeliner, pink lipstick and a green bindi. In the later part of the day, she was spotted by paparazzi in a puja pandel, enjoying with her relatives. She also posed for pictures in front of the Durga idol. Take a look at her pictures here:

Kajol in a puja pandel. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Kajol with her relatives. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Kajol with her relatives. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

With the pujo vibes setting in and the Navratri festivities in full swing, Kajol added more flavour to it. Also, the actor set major fashion goals on how to blend ethnic and festive vibes together. We are busy taking notes.

