Black loves Kajol Back. Here’s proof

Kajol is an absolute stunner – be it for the characters that she plays for the big screen or for when she is decked up in fashionable outfits. The actor, with her usual charm, can rock any attire and make it look better. Be it the traditional six yards of elegance or an Western attire, Kajol can carry both with equal fervour.

The actor also keeps sharing snippets from her fashion photoshoots on her Instagram profile and treats her fans. Her Instagram profile is replete with pictures from her photoshoots, throwback pictures and sneak peeks of her personal life.

On Wednesday, the actor shared yet another drool-worthy picture of herself and it is just too beautiful. Kajol loves black, and the colour loves her back – we have proof. In the picture, shared by Kajol, she can be seen adorning her favourite colour and looking absolutely stunning in it.

Kajol dressed up in a knee-length black dress and posed for the cameras. The dress shows off her midriff perfectly and is layered in white in the ends. In short sleeves, Kajol posed against a slate and black background.

Take a look at her picture here:

Kajol added heavy makeup to the look and complemented her attire for the day. In dark eye shadow, mascara-laden eyelashes and dark red lipstick, Kajol brought fashion traffic to a standstill. For footwear, she opted for red stilettoes. “I love black, and it sure loves me back,” the actor captioned her pictures with these words.

With the streaks of light coming in to the frame and her shoes adding to the necessary dash of colour, Kajol stunned her Instagram family in black.

Needless to say, the actor is setting higher standards on how to dress up like a boss lady in black and we are taking notes.

