Inside Tanuja’s birthday celebration with Kajol, Tanishaa Mukerji, champagne and customised cake. See pics

Tanuja turned 78 on Thursday and celebrated her birthday with her daughters Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji. They shared social media posts for her, giving fans a glimpse of the celebrations.

Kajol shared a short video on Instagram Stories. Tanuja could be seen smiling as she sat on a chair and a waiter opened a bottle of champagne beside her. Kajol could be heard singing ‘Happy Birthday to you’ in the clip.

Kajol also shared a short clip with many of her childhood pictures with Tanuja and wrote on Instagram, “The real Tedhi Medhi Crazy amazing woman in my life. Cheerleader to life coach and my best friend. Lucky to be your daughter. I love you mommy. Happy Birthday.”

Kajol also posted a picture in which Tanuja sat happily while her daughters kissed her on her cheeks. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Happy happy birthday .... celebrations continue ..#thruthelens #loveshinesthru #threeofakind.” Tanishaa shared a picture of the trio posing and thanked Kajol in her caption. She wrote, “Happy birthday my darling mom!! Thank u @kajol for making this happen! #thisisus.”

For her birthday post for her mom, Tanishaa shared a short video that showed Tanuja throwing a pillow at the camera and Tanishaa appearing. “Yup u threw a pillow and made me. Happy birthday mommy! U are my gift and I love u! #tanuja #trending #reels #bollywood #actor reel concept by the very talented creative director @parikshaat,” she wrote.

A glimpse of the birthday cake, shared on Kajol’s Instagram Stories, revealed that it featured the names of many of Tanuja’s films, including Aaj Aur Kal, Humari Yaad Aayegi, Humari Beti and Door Ka Rahi.

Kajol also shared a picture with Tanuja and Tanishaa on Instagram Stories. A dining table, with some beautiful flower decorations and a few wine glasses placed on the sides, was in front of them. She captioned the photo, “Love and happiness always make the best filter."