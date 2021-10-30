Kajol in 2 lakh dress says 'Happy Halloween witches', flaunts hourglass frame

Bollywood actor Kajol is bringing high glamour back to the chic monochrome fashion, and we are all in for this style moment. The star attended an awards show in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a stunning black-and-white thigh-high slit dress, giving off Cruella vibes. If you are still looking for a dress to wear for a Halloween bash, Kajol's outfit will serve as a great last-minute option.

Emulating one of Disney's famous villains Cruella, Kajol took to Instagram to share pictures of herself wearing a striking Jean-Louis Sabaji coat dress. She donned the outfit to attend an awards show. However, she did not miss a chance to celebrate Halloween week vibes on the red carpet.

Kajol posted her picture in the sensuous ensemble with the caption, "Happy Halloween witches #prehalloween #cruella." Celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma also shared Kajol's photos on her page and gave a glimpse of her glorious look. Additionally, the star teamed it with jewellery from Joyalukkas and shoes from Giuseppe Zanotti.

Take a look at the photos:

Kajol chose a floor-sweeping silk-crepe coat gown featuring an OTT white raised collar, one long sleeve, plunging neckline and buttons for her Halloween-ready red carpet appearance. The dress comes with a figure-flattering silhouette, accentuating Kajol's hourglass frame. A thigh-baring slit on the side flaunted her legs.

Kajol carried a black handbag with the remarkable ensemble. She also wore strappy peep-toe shoes with the dress. A statement ring and dainty earrings rounded off accessories for the 47-year-old star's standout look.

Kajol chose shimmery black eye shadow, nude lip shade, glowing skin, sharp contour, and beaming highlighter for her glam. A sleek retro bun completed the hairdo and gave an elegant finishing touch to Kajol's Cruella-inspired look.

Coming back to the dress, if you wish to include Kajol's Cruella look in your collection, it will burn a huge hole in your pocket. The dress comes at a whopping cost of ₹2,17,255 proximately (USD 2,900).

Kajol in a Cruella-inspired coat dress. (jeanlouissabaji.com)

What do you think of Kajol's attire?

