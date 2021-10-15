Kajol's 19.5k sleeveless emerald green organza saree makes fans go weak-kneed

One look at the flood of her sartorial pictures on the Internet and you would back our claim that Kajol Devgn doesn't look above 25 and her latest pictures in the ethnic fashion world of varied saree styles are enough to back our claim this Navratri. From Benarasi to silk and organza, Kajol's ravishing saree styles have taken the Internet by storm this Durga Puja and Dussehra and her latest sultry look in an emerald green silk organza saree is a treat for fashion sore eyes.

Taking to her social media handle, Kajol shared a sneak peek of her sizzling Durga puja look as she wished fans “shubho navami”. Putting her sartorial foot forward in the six yards of elegance, Kajol left fans and fashion police swooning and we don't blame them.

Looking straight out of a desi fairytale, Kajol was featured in the pictures donning an emerald green silk organza saree that sported hand-painted white anthuriums all over.

The ethnic look was enhanced with hand embroidered copper (tamba) gota. Kajol teamed the easy breezy summery saree with a cut-sleeves, matching emerald green blouse to ooze oomph.

Completing her attire with a pair of nude stilettoes, Kajol accessoried her traditional yet contemporary look with a polki lotus choker from Joolry, a set of green bangles, a finger ring and a silver bling potli. Twirling a few strands of hair and pinning them back in mid-parted hairstyle, Kajol made fans go-weak in the knees as she looked too stylish to be true.

Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Kajol amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking elegant poses for the camera, Kajol raised the bar of perfect ethnic fashion a notch higher.

The ensemble is credited to Indian apparel and clothing brand Picchika by Urvashi Sethi that boasts of hand painted botanicals by the fine craftsmen of Jaipur. The emerald green silk organza saree originally costs ₹19,500 on the designer website.

Kajol's emerald green silk organza saree from Picchika(picchika.in)

Kajol was styled by celebrity stylist and costume designer Radhika Mehra.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter