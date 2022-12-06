Kajol, Revathy deck up in ethnic ensembles, visit Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati

Kajol is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Salaam Venky. Based on real-life incidents, Salaam Venky traces the journey of a boy suffering from a chronic illness and his mother. The film deals with how both of them come to terms with it in their own ways. Directed by actor-filmmaker Revathy, Salaam Venky features a cast with Kajol playing the lead role. It also has a cameo by Aamir Khan. Kajol is currently busy with the promotions of the film in full swing. The actor recently visited Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of the iconic reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati and played the game with Revathy by her side.

Kajol and Revathy starred in KBC, while Amitabh Bachchan played the host, as usual. Kajol and Revathy decked up in ethnic ensembles as they starred in the show’s latest episode. Kajol picked a stunning salwar suit while, Revathy looked elegant in the six yards of grace. Kajol, for the show, decked up in a black salwar with golden embroidery work all throughout. She teamed it with a pair of ethnic black trousers with golden zari details at the ankles. With a black dupatta featuring golden zari borders, Kajol aced the look. Revathy, on the other hand, decked up in a pastel blue cotton saree and teamed it with a lavender blouse with long sleeves and a closed V-neckline. Kajol shared the pictures from the sets of KBC on her Instagram profile and wrote a note of thanks for Amitabh Bachchan. “Thank you so much for your utter generosity and kindness and letting us bring out the motive of Salaam Venky to the audiences.”

A few days back, Kajol shared a slew of pictures of her look for KBC. “If you can’t convince them, confuse them,” she captioned the pictures.

Kajol minimally accessorised her look for the day in golden earrings and wore her tresses into a clean bun. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, a shade of nude lipstick and a small black bindi, she aced the look. Revathy, on the other hand, accessorised her ethnic look in statement golden ear studs, a long neck chain and white bracelets. She wore her tresses open and completed her look in black eyeliner, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, a shade of pink lipstick and a red bindi.