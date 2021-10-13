Kajol slays Anita Dongre's 80k backless blue Benarasi saree on Durga Ashtami

Ashtami is considered an important day during the 9-day long Hindu festival of Navratri and Bollywood actor Kajol Devgn made heads turn as she stepped out in a backless blue Benarasi saree to make the celebration of strength, virtue, destroyer of evil and Maa Durga. On Ashtami, devotees' worship the Mahagauri avatar of Maa Durga and Kajol could not be left behind as she flaunted her regal, bold and ethnic look for the Durga Ashtami puja.

Taking to her social media handle, Kajol shared a sneak peek of her sultry look which is enough to sort our fashion woes during this festive week. The pictures featured the diva donning a muted gold embellished cut sleeves blouse that came with broad straps and a plunging neckline to ooze oomph.

Kajol layered it with a regal blue handwoven Benarasi silk saree that carried Anita's signature hand embroidery of gota patti created by the brand's master craftsmen. The richness of the six yards of elegance was enhanced with works of pearl and zari embellishments all along the contrasting border.

Pulling back her luscious tresses into a low ponytail, Kajol flaunted a pair of drop pearl Navratna flower studs from Joolry that came with gold plating, a bracelet from Anaqa By Nishant Tulsiani and a tiny bindi to ace the ethnic vibe. Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Kajol amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking elegant poses for the camera, Kajol made us want to recreate the look immediately. She captioned the picture, “Day 2 . Wishing everyone a very happy Durga Ashtami. #daytwo (sic).”

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer, Anita Dongre’s eponymous brand that boasts of an affinity for indigenous craft tradition coupled with a modern aesthetic, luxurious designs that leave unforgettable impressions, exquisite ensembles and handcrafted jewellery. The saree originally costs ₹80,000 on the designer website.

Kajol's saree from Anita Dongre (anitadongre.com)

Kajol was styled by celebrity stylist and costume designer Radhika Mehra.

